The Guam Legislature will be called into session at 5:30 p.m. today in the legislative session hall, Guam Congress Building.

The session is being called to receive Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who will deliver her State of the Island address. The address will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

This State of the Island address comes after Leon Guerrero has completed her first year in office as the first woman to become governor of Guam.