Governor to discuss reestablishing some restrictions as COVID-19 numbers increase

Of the 20 people currently in Guam hospitals, 18 are not vaccinated, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s spokesperson.

The number of hospitalizations, which was a large factor in the governor’s decision to lift restrictions, will be discussed at today’s press conference at 3 p.m.

The governor, joined by several local doctors and members of her Physicians Advisory Group, along with Department of Public Health and Social Services officials, will provide an update on reestablishing certain restrictions.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 10, there have been 134 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 13 were vaccinated and 121 were not, according to the governor's office.

The press conference, set to start at 3 p.m., will be shown live on the Post's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/postguam/videos/258477062568195