Governor to explore financing for new hospital

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will soon head to Washington, D.C., and part of her plan is to see if the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be able to finance the construction of a new public hospital building.

Governor's Policy Director Carlo Branch said the governor's plan to meet with the USDA on possible financing assistance is exploratory. And there has been no talk of borrowing from the bond market for the possible project, he said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assessed GMH's building and core facilities in 2019.

The Leon Guerrero administration has received preliminary estimates that building a new public hospital could cost as much as $350 million. A complete overhaul could top $200 million, Post files state.

GMH's roof leaks, causing flooding. Its electrical system needs replacement, and elevators for patients and staff constantly break down. One wing of the building has been condemned.