Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who still has $344 million in American Rescue Plan funding to move around for pandemic aid and recovery, on Monday said she will likely extend the state of public health emergency declaration before it expires June 3.

She cited the need to be ready with resources should the new COVID-19 surges in the Asia-Pacific region and in parts of the United States find their way to Guam.

States have seen upticks, while parts of China are back on severe lockdown.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We’re still tracking very closely and literature and information throughout the world is saying there’s still surges throughout the world, especially in the Asia Pacific area, so I just want to keep us there so we are prepared and ready to respond should that occur," the governor said after she signed a proclamation declaring May 8 to 11 National Hospital Week.

Should Guam have another major surge, she said the first mandate to be reinstated would be the wearing of masks indoors in public settings.

This comes about a week after the governor lifted the last local mandate, which was the indoor wearing of masks.

$41% spent, encumbered

As of April 30, there is still a balance of $344 million or 59% in total ARP funding of $578.7 million, based on the latest Bureau of Budget and Management Research report to senators.

This means the government has so far spent or committed about 41%, or $234.7 million, of the total $578.7 million in total ARP funding for Guam.

Of the $234.7 million, more than $222 million, or 38%, of total ARP money has so far been spent.

The latest ARP report, however, still doesn't have the detailed expenditures and explanations that Sen. Telo Taitague has been requesting.

"With $222 million already spent, Adelup continues to keep federal taxpayers and Guamanians in the dark on how $578 million will move our community forward and out of this artificial economy," Taitague said.

As an example, the senator said, ARP reporting still shows $2 million for a wage study, $3.4 million for Cultural Repository, and allocations for the Bureau of Women's Affairs, the Guam Ethics Commission, the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, and the Contractors Licensing Board, and not for recovery programs.

"Why exactly do these agencies require pandemic aid?" the senator asked.

'Far from transparent'

The senator said the latest ARPA report is "far from transparent, and it does nothing to help account for critical federal investments."

"As budget hearings continue, senators must make every effort to have administration officials explain how they're guarding these critical federal funds against special interests. The legislature has an obligation to ensure these resources aren't used as a slush fund to reward political insiders," Taitague said.

Agencies spent and encumbered an additional $4.5 million in ARP money in a month, bringing the balance to $344 million as of April 30, from $348.5 million as of March 31.

The governor didn't move around as much money from one program or agency to another over the past month.

She added only a few more spending items, including $300,000 in administrative fees for the Department of Administration, because of the extended application for the $300 in direct cash assistance to families, and then reduced the allocation for other programs.

For example, funding for quarantine facilities was decreased to $22.86 million, from the prior $23 million.

The governor allocated more money for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19, with the COVID-19 bereavement grants increasing to $1.8 million, from $1.65 million a month ago.

Under the latest report, the governor moved $3 million for Guam's Cultural Repository - initially from under the University of Guam, to now the Department of CHamoru Affairs.

What remains intact and unspent are the governor's allocation of $160 million for a new Guam Memorial Hospital and medical campus, as well as $12 million for the universal trash collection system.

State of the Island Address

The governor also said she's looking at delivering her 2022 State of the Island Address in mid-June to early July.

The governor didn't say why the address would be pushed back by several months.

Over the last three years, the governor delivered her address between Feb. 24 and April 11. Previous governors have kept similar schedules.

This will be her last address under her first term. She is seeking reelection.

The governor said Guam is on its way to "a very safe recovery."

But she, along with public health officials, has acknowledged that Guam usually experiences COVID-19 trends in the states and Hawaii - including surges - about four to six weeks later. There's also the ongoing surge in nearby Asian countries that could impact Guam, the governor said.