The governor announced that she is inclined to extend the restrictions of Pandemic of Condition of Readiness 1.

The lockdown was expected to be lifted by Friday at noon.

“Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is looking to extend the public health emergency beyond Aug. 29. We can expect the official announcement tomorrow,” said Governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “She’s inclined to allow banks and government treasury to open as early as Friday. She’s also inclined to open parks and beaches for individual use only by the weekend.”

Paco-San Agustin said that the administration can’t stress enough though that the stay at home order remains in place.

“We are not meeting the four criteria’s to move from one PCOR to another,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in an interview on K57 on Wednesday morning. “So we continue to have high numbers at the hospital.”

As of midday Wednesday, the island has reported 984 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. The governor said she anticipates that total number to surpass 1,000 today.

Twenty-seven of the cases were hospitalized.