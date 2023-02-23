Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she will sign a repeal of the impending ban on open detonation that was passed by lawmakers Tuesday.

“I just received it last night and I have it on my desk. I will send it to my legal (counsel). It's not a big bill. Obviously, not hard to review. I do want to publicly thank Sen. Chris Duenas for working very urgently and aggressively on this, because I do agree with (Rear Adm. Benjamin) Nicholson's concerns,” Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

The repeal was introduced by Duenas following statements from Nicholson earlier this week that current regulatory and permitting requirements would prevent the military from providing emergency response for unexploded ordnance. Nicholson is the commander of Joint Region Marianas.

The law at issue, Public Law 36-139, was set to go into effect Feb. 27. It added two new prohibited hazardous waste activities - open burning and open detonation, until such time that Guam is equipped with a safe alternative, with specific exception of World War II ordnance, which would require a permit.

The policy was intended to bar the burning and detonation of military waste ordnance because of environmental and health concerns.

In light of the looming prohibition's effective date, Nicholson suggested the repeal as a temporary solution to the military's concerns but said further discussions should then take place on open detonation.

The ban on open burning was not at issue.

If the lawmakers chose not to repeal the ban on open detonation, Nicholson suggested making amendments to address certain areas of concern, but expressed worry that there would still not be enough time to perform a full technical and legal analysis of the amendments.

“Therefore, I continue to recommend repeal … as an interim step,” Nicholson said.

Public Law 36-139 was not signed by the governor, but lapsed into law in late December 2022.

“Of course we are concerned about the environment. Let's not be mistaken about that. But we also are concerned about the safety of our people should an unexploded ordnance be discovered. And we want the experts to be the ones assessing it and dealing with it,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor added that she communicated her concerns with Sen. Sabina Perez, who introduced the bill that would become P.L. 36-139 last term. But she felt that because the Legislature at the time unanimously passed the measure a veto would only be overridden.

'Setback to the community'

The repeal measure, Bill 52-37, did not pass unanimously Tuesday. Three senators, including Perez, opposed the bill.

Perez has her own measure that would further amend the open detonation ban: Bill 35-37.

Duenas requested that an emergency session be called for the repeal, and so did Perez for Bill 35, but Perez's measure was not entertained.

On Tuesday, Perez attempted to amend the repeal measure - essentially doing away with repeal in favor of maintaining a ban on open detonation for explosive hazardous waste, “except for those explosives for which no safe alternative option exists,” in addition to other provisions.

However, the majority of her colleagues decided to end the debate and then moved on to voting on the repeal.

“The passage of Bill 52-37 was a setback to the community despite the overwhelming support for more responsible and environmentally conscious policies regulating open detonation. This rushed decision was completely unwarranted, as Joint Region Marianas, Guam (Environmental Protection Agency) and U.S. EPA conceded that certain amendments to the existing law would have prevented any lapse in unexploded ordnance disposals. This was decided without entertaining democratic debate, calling into question the accountability of this body,” Perez stated in a release Tuesday night.

Perez said despite the setback, she is committed to engaging stakeholders to amend Bill 35 and “continue the headway we’ve made toward phasing out open detonation.”

“This outdated practice has the potential to cause so much harm for generations to come. Clean air and water are fundamental human rights. It is our collective responsibility to respect and honor what gives life,” the senator added.

Moylan reviewing senators' actions

During the debate on the repeal Tuesday, Sen. William Parkinson commented that he did not believe the bill that became P.L. 36-139 was properly noticed and was void under the Open Government Law.

The December session, in which the law was passed was not noticed on the Government of Guam public notice website, which is mandated in local law, according to Parkinson.

He had written to Speaker Therese Terlaje in mid-February, making note that session notices on the website were incomplete and inconsistent.

Parkinson said Tuesday that “a cloud” hung over all public laws and confirmations that the 36th Guam Legislature had passed, asking whether everything improperly noticed by lawmakers last term was now null and void.

Acting Speaker Tina Muna Barnes took heed of those remarks and has asked Attorney General Douglas Moylan to look into the matter.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that legal review will take 30 days - the new standard he's asked of civil division attorneys.

“As a former legislative counsel for the 24th, 25th and 26th Guam Legislatures, the question may not be as easily answered as Sen. Parkinson seems to be concerned about. This question involves the Guam Legislature's powers as conveyed in the Organic Act. The Guam Legislature is a separate branch of government. Questions arise about how a local statute could affect the fundamental lawmaking power of the Guam Legislature,” Moylan said.

The issue also raises questions about how a law enacted by a past legislature, which arguably affects procedures in enacting laws, can affect the procedures of a current legislature and how they may choose to pass laws. The Organic Act provides that each legislature adopt rules of procedure, he said.

“Further, at the end of the legislative process in voting upon and passing laws, there is an engrossment and enrollment process that provides a final certification by that legislative body that the bill that was passed is ready for action or inaction by the governor,” Moylan added.