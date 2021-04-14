Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as a result of recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

FDA and CDC on Tuesday called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to give them more time to review reports of six U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot among more than 7 million people who received the shot.

The two federal agencies said the recommended pause in the use of this vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution."

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the joint CDC and FDA statement said.

On Guam, at least 246 people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Joint Information Center.

The latest number is higher than that, since the Department of Public Health and Social Services vaccinated homeless people on Tuesday using Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot option for COVID-19 vaccination, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that require two doses.

The announcement of a pause comes as Public Health ordered 8,500 additional doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are expected to arrive this week, along with 2,340 additional doses of 2,340 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

It remains to be seen what the pause impact will have on the governor's Path to Half goal of fully vaccinating at least 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and ease post-travel quarantine.

Health authorities advise that people who have received our COVID-19 vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, according to a Johnson & Johnson press release.

This story will be updated.