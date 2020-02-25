Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Parks and Recreation have terminated the contract with the private contractor that was paid to maintain operations at the Hagåtña and Dededo public pools.

The contract cost GovGuam about $600,000 over two years.

The letter formalizing the termination was delivered today to contractor Canton Construction Corp. and followed a series of unscheduled pool closures at both pool locations, which continue to frustrate our community, according to the governor's office in a press release.

“The definition of insanity is continuing to do the same thing while expecting a different result,” said the governor.

In partnership with Sen. Kelly Marsh, oversight chair of Parks and Recreation, the administration is presently assessing new strategies to manage and maintain both pool operations. Given the regularity with which the pool closures have occurred, administration officials are conducting a detailed review of the infrastructure of both pools to determine each location’s operational integrity, the press release stated.

The contractor has been notified that DPR will seek financial remedies pursuant to its contractual agreement concerning the status of both pools.

“I also want to thank DPR’s oversight chair for working with me on this issue. Our immediate task is to return both pools to normal operations as quickly as possible,” added Governor Leon Guerrero.

“The governor and I share the same goal of turning this situation around and getting long term solutions in place for our manhoben, manamko', Olympic hopefuls, and other users of the pools,” said Marsh.