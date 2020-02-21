Governor to reject wage hike delay

Even if senators were to pass legislation delaying the implementation of the minimum wage increase, in light of tourism's downturn, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she would veto such a measure.

"Minimum wage is a way for our workers, our employees – I see it as an investment in our human resource. The other thing that's not being discussed is you are giving them more buying power through increasing their minimum wage. That, I think, makes a positive impact in the economy," Leon Guerrero said.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce has twice called for a delay in the implementation of the law raising Guam's minimum wage on March 1. The raise is from $8.25 to $8.75 per hour.

In a letter to Guam Chamber board Chairwoman Christine Baleto, Leon Guerrero wrote, "When you give your employees a proper living wage, you communicate that you understand their value. It emphasizes that they are a vital piece of your success, not just an expense. And while I understand the cold nature of finances and bookkeeping, I would encourage you to take another perspective and view personnel costs as a worthwhile investment, not a 'primarily overhead expense.'"

About 3,500 workers on Guam are expected to benefit from the wage increase. The law, enacted in October 2019 and passed unanimously, would eventually increase the minimum wage to $9.25 by March 1, 2021.

The Chamber initially wrote to the governor, asking her to impose a moratorium on implementation that would delay the raise until Sept. 1.

After the governor's office told media she could not override the law through executive order, the Chamber then wrote another letter – to Leon Guerrero and to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes – requesting that legislation be drafted to delay the wage hike and for the Legislature to hold a special session to address the issue.

Impact

Visitor arrivals were down 14% in January, according to the governor. International travel has been dampened by fear of the novel coronavirus, which causes the pneumonia-like COVID-19 disease.

According to the Guam Visitors Bureau, there have been more than 15,000 tourist cancellations so far, costing Guam's economy about $9.1 million.

At least one business has cut back on hours to accommodate the drop in tourists. Some of the optional tour operators have said tourists' patronage has dropped in double digits.

Leon Guerrero said information is still preliminary at this point and once more data become available, the government could look at what actions and plans it could implement.

"Our small-business people have been given an increase in the threshold for the rebate for the Dave Santos Act. That's a big help," Leon Guerrero said, referring to limited gross receipts tax exemptions for certain small businesses that went into effect in May 2019.

Businesses seeking reprieve shouldn't look forward to rolling back the 5% business privilege tax. The governor said it's not in consideration.

"Without the BPT, you will have a decrease in revenues by about $85 million. How are we going to recoup that? What other industries do we have to recoup that? So a 5% BPT, if you look at it in the scheme of the United States, that is really, really a low tax structure in comparison to other areas," Leon Guerrero said.

Rainy day fund

In terms of the government of Guam, the economic impact of the virus is estimated at about $848,000 in losses from hotel occupancy taxes, according to the governor.

To mitigate the impact, Leon Guerrero said, she wanted to put in reserve the excess 2019 revenues.

"By law, in 2020, we do have a rainy day fund of about 2%, and so we're doing that. That, to me, is the method and strategy that we should use: put away the moneys we have collected for crisis situations like this," she added.

But the Legislature has also eyed those revenues, introducing several funding measures tapping the funds. Leon Guerrero has maintained that the moneys should be used to pay down GovGuam's deficit.

"But I can, through my concern about our economy, use some of that for reserve," she added.

Another avenue lies in the projected military buildup by the end of 2020, according to the governor. Military officials have told her that Guam will begin to see relocations from Okinawa, Japan, by the end of this year and certainly in 2021 and 2022, she said.

"If you know, the three major ingredients in our economy (are) tourism, military spending and government spending. I'm looking at seeing how maybe it will balance out," Leon Guerrero added. "There is concern, absolutely, and we're doing everything we can to mitigate the impact."