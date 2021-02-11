Governor to report on state of the island

STATE OF THE ISLAND: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reacts to applause at her 2020 State of the Island address on Feb. 24, 2020, in the Guam Congress Building. The governor's 2021 State of the Island address is set for March 8. Post file photo

 Haidee Eugenio Gilbert

Senators will hold session March 8 to receive Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's third annual State of the Island address, which comes nearly a year since she first declared a public health state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About a year ago, in her second address, the governor reported that the local government's financial stability would help cushion the financial impacts of a coronavirus scare.

This time around, the governor is expected to report on how the government has battled the COVID-19 crisis as well as present a path to recovery.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, in a Feb. 10 letter to the governor, said the 36th Guam Legislature looks forward to her annual State of the Island address to the community during a legislative session at 6:30 p.m. March 8 at the Guam Congress Building.

