Governor to report on state of the island

Senators will hold session March 8 to receive Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's third annual State of the Island address, which comes nearly a year since she first declared a public health state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About a year ago, in her second address, the governor reported that the local government's financial stability would help cushion the financial impacts of a coronavirus scare.

This time around, the governor is expected to report on how the government has battled the COVID-19 crisis as well as present a path to recovery.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, in a Feb. 10 letter to the governor, said the 36th Guam Legislature looks forward to her annual State of the Island address to the community during a legislative session at 6:30 p.m. March 8 at the Guam Congress Building.