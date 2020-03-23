Governor to request disaster declaration

The governor plans to request a major disaster declaration for Guam, according to a letter responding to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

"In the coming days, given the precedence set in New York, I will be requesting for a Major Disaster Declaration for Guam," she stated. "This is only the ﬁrst step to accessing the Individual Assistance Programs such as the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program as this will require additional justiﬁcation that the government surely has toward assisting our people."

San Nicolas wrote to the governor urging her to make the request, saying such a status would "unlock" special Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration aid.

"FEMA has a disaster unemployment assistance program that can provide resources to our people who have lost their jobs due to this crisis," San Nicolas wrote. "The SBA has disaster financing programs that can help businesses stay open to prevent more people from losing their jobs. ... Both of these disaster programs need the governor to initiate a disaster declaration for Guam so that the process can begin for subsequent federal recognition."