The countdown to election 2022, less than two years away, is on.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she is seeking reelection with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio as her running mate, dispelling rumors of Tenorio veering toward a different political path.

"I'm seeking reelection," the governor said in an interview with The Guam Daily Post.

"Lt. Gov. Josh and I work very well together, despite the fact that in the very beginning there were rumors out there and people were trying to divide us," the governor said in an end-of-the-year interview. "We have talked about this very, very extensively that when we become governor ... there are going to be people out there that are going to distract us. There are going to be people out there that are going to criticize us. There are going to be people that are out there that are going to divide us, but we're very aware of that."

The governor said she and Tenorio meet every day to discuss what's happening.

"He and I work very well together. Josh, by the way, (Wednesday was) his birthday, and I wish him happy birthday," the governor said. "Josh has great skills that complement my skills. I have skills that complement his skills, and together we work as a team to run and govern the government of Guam and to protect our island and our people."

The governor added, "We do disagree at times, but you know, the good thing about it is that at the end of the day, we come out united."

While she has her sights set on a reelection campaign, the governor denied any political motive in the governor's office's video productions – posted to social media rather than talking to reporters – about her government's actions in this pandemic and on other issues.

"My purpose is not reelection," she said when asked about the video productions. "I am not a political career person. ... My work comes from my heart; it comes from my love of my island – our island. It comes from my love of our people."