Governor to senators: Submit priority list for $664M

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has written to the Legislature encouraging senators to submit a collective list of proposed priorities on how to spend the federal government's $664 million direct assistance to Guam.

The funding is being made available to the government of Guam as part of the latest round of COVID-19 pandemic aid Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law last month.

In the letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje, the governor said she is waiting for the federal government's guidelines on what the $664 million can be used for.

The governor wants to use this funding source to kickstart the development of a new public hospital and health center. This alone could reduce the funding by $300 million.

The Guam Economic Development Authority is seeking $37.8 million to help more pandemic-hit small businesses.

The Guam Visitors Bureau is hoping for at least $18 million for upgrades to Matapang Beach Park along Tumon Bay.

Certain senators have also urged the governor to use this funding source to pay out the local law called Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, which was passed last year. The RISE Act promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint income tax filers to help them cope with

The governor wants to meet with senators and is asking them to send a list of collective priorities by April 30.