The Guam Medical Association will be holding an Asia-Pacific Health Leadership Forum at the Dusit Thani Conference Center in Tumon on Thursday, March 5.

The forum will feature Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who will speak on the following topics:

Universal health coverage

COVID-19 pandemic preparations

State of the island's health care

The event is open to all health care providers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Leon Guerrero, during her first State of the Island address, announced her administration would work toward universal health coverage for Guam as she declared that the local government's finances had stabilized.

Details of the plan have yet to be ironed out.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the criteria with which they evaluate a person under investigation to address the current global situation.

The CDC has now included any recent travels through Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan as a factor in evaluating patients.

There are currently no confirmed local cases of COVID-19, and no people who meet the CDC's criteria for a person under investigation for the virus, public health officials stated.