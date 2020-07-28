Governor to Trump: Fully reimburse Guam's EITC cost

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced she has sent letters to President Donald Trump and key members of the U.S. Congress urging their support for passage of legislation that would authorize full reimbursement of the government of Guam's cost of paying out Earned Income Tax Credit-related tax refunds.

GovGuam has paid out early $750 million in EITC-related tax refunds for close to two decades, the governor stated in a press release.

The EITC is a tax credit for the working poor and applies to Guam because the island mirrors the federal tax system.

States get reimbursed for EITC costs but GovGuam has not been able to get reimbursement.

New legislation that passed the House and awaits the U.S. Senate's action would provide 75% reimbursement for Guam, under an amendment Delegate Michael San Nicolas pushed for inclusion with the help of Puerto Rico.

The governor wrote to Trump and Congress leaders urging for full reimbursement

“Mr. President, it is obvious that you would do better than what Congress has proposed in the HEROES Act for Guam. A 100% reimbursement of the cost of EITC to Guam is much better—something for which you previously have expressed your support directly to me at the White House,” the governor wrote.

San Nicolas said Guam Public Law 23-74, "signed into law in 1996 by Madeleine Bordallo and voted in favor of by Govenor Lou Leon Guerrerro committed the government of Guam to pay the EITC with the General Fund - (with) local money, not federal."

"While our congressional office has brought the federal reimbursement of EITC furthest since its formal inception as a local liability in 1996, and while we have secured a 75% reimbursement for EITC in the HEROES Act currently before the Senate, the fact remains that the government of Guam is obligated to pay the people what they are owed," San Nicolas said.

The governor also wrote letters to Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Lisa Murkowski, seeking support for full EITC reimbursement.

The governor noted that in 2018, Guam paid out nearly $57 million in EITC, which has historically increased year-over-year, from $6.1 million in fiscal 2000, to $22.7 million in fiscal 2005, to $43.9 million in fiscal 2010.

“During these unprecedented times, a provision to reimburse EITC payments would serve to augment the government of Guam’s revenue base given the impacts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on Guam’s economy,” the governor stated.