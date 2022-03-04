Governor: Too soon to lift mask mandate, but crowd limit eased

Guam's mask mandate and other restrictions remain in place because the island is still under "high risk" for COVID-19 transmissibility under new federal metrics, and the island remains in an omicron-driven surge, officials said Thursday.

"We are still officially in the surge status," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, but added that Guam has been "beating the surge because of our people."

In two years, Guam has recorded 331 COVID-19-related deaths, which is "disheartening," the governor said.

331st COVID-19-related fatality

The 331st fatality was pronounced dead on arrival March 2 at Guam Regional Medical City. The patient was a 65-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, but who had underlying health conditions, the Joint Information Center reported.

There were 169 new cases of COVID-19, or 20% of 836 tests analyzed March 2.

When Guam was looking at data models early in the pandemic, the governor said, there was a prediction that if Guam didn't act aggressively, "we would stand to lose 3,000 lives."

Even if Guam remains in its fourth surge, it's been seeing marked improvement, with fewer than 250 new COVID-19 cases daily, down from 800-plus in early February, according to Ann Pobutsky, the territorial epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

With that information, the governor eased the indoor social gathering limit from 25 people to 100 effective 6 p.m. today.

"That means both indoor and outdoor social gatherings will be capped at 100 people, regardless of your vaccination status," the governor said during Public Health's weekly COVID-19 briefing via Zoom.

If the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop, the governor said, the social gathering restrictions may be lifted in about two weeks.

This comes just in time for the active political campaigning expected for the 2022 primary and general elections.

'High risk' category

The mask mandate stays.

Governor's Physicians Advisory Group Chair Dr. Nathaniel Berg previously said it is possible the mask requirement will be lifted in two weeks, but the governor said she does not see this happening soon.

"In terms of the lifting of the mask, I think two weeks may be too soon," the governor said.

Gov. Leon Guerrero said if there's going to be a change in the mask mandate, it would apply only to certain situations. Other experts at the briefing agreed with the governor.

"As a physician who's board-certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine, I will tell you that I personally think the mask should be the last intervention to go because they work and they protect you not only from COVID but also from the common cold, from the flu, from all the other respiratory viruses," said Dr. Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup.

"Let's not exit the pandemic before the pandemic exits humanity," she said.

David said Guam remains in the "high risk" category for COVID-19 transmissibility, with 994 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

That's much higher than the cutoff of 200 new cases to be considered "low risk" under new metrics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

In terms of demand on the health care system, Guam is still at the "high level" for new hospital admissions, at 21 per 100,000, she said.

But as far as the percentage of staffed inpatient beds, Guam is at the "moderate risk level." Because the metric requires going with the higher of the two, Guam remains at "high risk" for impact on the health care system.

David said the new normal has to be a move toward a "better normal," where Guam is more prepared to handle any other resurgences or new variants.

Guam's test positivity rate has gone down to about 23%, from about 40% in mid-February, even as the seven-day rolling average for testing is now at about 1,000 tests per day, Pobutsky said.

Deaths continue to appear sporadically, averaging one per day, but even that has abated somewhat, she said.

"Guam is looking really good. We hope we're entering a somewhat kind of endemic stage but we don't know what's going to happen with other possible variants," Pobutsky said. "We're still about 200-plus cases a day, so we're not out of this yet."

The governor, DPHSS Director Art San Agustin and DPHSS interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero said Guam has long implemented what President Joe Biden has been touting as the "test to treat" plan. Guam is "a step ahead," San Agustin said.

The governor has been criticized by some who alleged she is not practicing what she preaches after a video circulated that shows her dancing with a group of women on stage without a mask.

"That's not really an accurate depiction of my practice what I preach. ... When you are exercising, guidelines say you don't have to wear your mask. That's been from the very beginning, and so dancing on stage with people (is exercise)," the governor said.

Public health emergency

Guam is now nearing the two-year anniversary of its public health emergency declaration, which has been renewed every month since March 2020.

"We will continue to be in a public health emergency as long as we feel that we are not out of the woods yet. ... It allows us to quickly access all those resources that you just said," Gov. Leon Guerrero said.

Some types of federal assistance are contingent upon public health emergency declarations. The 100% federal payroll of Guam National Guard troops detailed to COVID-19 response is an example.

Robert Leon Guerrero said if the public health emergency declaration is lifted, Guam will be able to access the Pfizer vaccine because it has full authorization, but not the other vaccines under emergency use authorizations, along with the monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral pills.

DPHSS incident commander Fernando Esteves also said a public health emergency declaration is needed for certain operational aspects. For example, because Guam has a nurse shortage, the use of EMTs, certified nursing assistants and nursing assistants – but under supervision during emergency declaration – has been filling that need.

"That's very shortsighted to think that it's all about funding," Esteves said. "There are much more important implications to that emergency that affect our day-to-day operations that we're more focused on than the bottom dollar."