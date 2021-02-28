Governor: Tourism could reopen in May

The island’s tourism industry could reopen in May, the governor said, noting that a task force lead by the Guam Visitors Bureau is expected to provide more information a few weeks.

“We must prepare for the reopening of our biggest industry,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at the Guam International Airport Authority’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday celebrating the completion of Phase 1 of the federally required international arrivals corridor project.

The governor, who recently transitioned the island into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, said the number of new COVID-19 cases has been low and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with its partners, continue to work through herd immunity through vaccination.

“I have to say with the aggressive campaign that (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) has done, the (Guam) National Guard and all our partners, we are very much on target for herd immunity before even before July 21,” she said. “And, as a result, I am comfortable in targeting May as a potential date to (begin) accepting residents to our shores.”

The governor said there’s still much work needed before the island can reopen its primary economic engine.

“Our ability to succeed in this effort will dependent on our ability as a community to continue to work together,” the governor said. “I’ve asked GVB to help take the lead on this effort and they’ve created a new Recovery and Reopening Task Force to focus on how to do this safely and responsibly.

“This task force will be working very closely with my administration, the professionals here at GIAA, the Department of Public Health, and the State Surgeon Cell to help put this together. I expect the we will be able to provide more information and announcements in the next couple of weeks,” she said.

Herd immunity

As of Friday night, 19,738 Guamanians were fully vaccinated, according to the Joint Information Center’s report.

To reach herd immunity, officials said about 100,000 Guamanians have to be vaccinated.

Guam has used nearly all of the vaccine doses allocated for the month of February. On Friday, the JIC announced that DPHSS’ Immunization Program placed an order of 14,200 doses of Moderna and 21,060 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, totaling 35,260 COVID-19 vaccines for the month of March.

Both vaccines are anticipated to arrive within three to five business days, the JIC stated.

“We’ve come a long way in this last year, and we’ve got a long way to go. I recognize though that it is time to move forward and I assure you that this will be accomplished with the health and safety of our community at the forefront,” the governor stated.

The governor said President Biden, during a morning meeting with the National Governor’s Association, noted that part of reopening the economy, “we must make sure our people are safe.”

The governor thanked GIAA Executive Director John Quinata for providing her with the number of passengers arriving daily. The number of visitors has plummeted drastically since 2019 with its record 1.6 million tourists. In the coming year, GVB has estimated arrivals will be just above 82,000.

Today, most hotels are barely operating though many are offering deals to local residents or are providing hotel rooms to military service members deployed to Guam. Other tourist-based businesses also remain closed and thousands of workers are still without jobs. The local government is waiting for a $661 million bailout from the federal government to fill the gaps in tax collections that fund government operations.

“Today, we are taking a big step on the road to economic recovery, but we still have a lot of work to do to rebuild our Guam,” the governor noted. Our community’s resolve to continue this fight is apparent. And their willingness to step up when it’s their turn to be vaccinated is promising. These efforts must continue so we can welcome more visitors safely through these new halls at our airport.

“Much like an airplane taking off, our economic recovery will be gradual and take some time and effort to reach cruising altitude. As I look out at the horizon, at the great progress that we’ve made, I know we can do it,” the governor stated.