Guam could be reopening tourism in the first quarter of calendar year 2021, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at a news briefing announcing the first COVID-19 immunizations today for front-line health care workers.

That gives the tourism industry a window from January to March to get ready.

The governor also said there is potential to reopen schools for face-to-face instruction.

Welcoming back tourists and students to campuses, however, remains dependent on whether Guam can maintain its low COVID-19 positive rates, risk score and hospitalization numbers, the governor said.

"Additionally, of course with the vaccine implementation and administration, this will give us more protection in terms of transmission," the governor said at the Wednesday briefing.

The Pfizer vaccine doses, which arrived Tuesday, will be administered to priority health care workers at Okkodo High School starting today.

The general public could be receiving the vaccines around the summertime, the governor said.

But for now, Guam maintains a policy of 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Neither Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 nor the state of public health emergency will be lifted any time soon, the governor said, although some restrictions could be eased further.

The governor said her administration has been working with the Guam Visitors Bureau and the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority "to be prepared once we make that decision" to reopen tourism.

Earlier, the governor set a July 1 tourism reopening date but COVID-19 cases spiked weeks before that, leading to another lockdown in August.

GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada, in his personal capacity, said he's also looking at an early 2021 tourism reopening, a sentiment shared by other tourism officials.

Guam's tourism industry tanked beginning in March, resulting in the loss of jobs for thousands of service workers. Some 27,000 pandemic-displaced workers have filed federal unemployment claims.

Most airlines extended the suspension of their flights to Guam until next year, so industry stakeholders are in constant preparation for when visitors return.

Trip to Taiwan

The governor also confirmed her plan to visit Taiwan next year, at the invitation of Taiwanese officials for tourism and for other economic opportunities between Guam and Taiwan.

GVB is exploring the possibility of having a travel bubble arrangement with Taiwan. Bureau officials anticipate that the governor leading a travel delegation to Taiwan will help boost the tourism bubble plan.

As to whether she'd be vaccinated before traveling to Taiwan, the governor said "everyone's going to be protected" but added that Taiwan is "a very safe place."

Taiwan has about 23 million people with 700-plus COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

Guam has a population of about 167,000 with more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths.

The governor said Guam is doing all it can to encourage travel from Taiwan, along with other major markets.

Some local business officials have said Guam tourism is likely to recover by at least 75% toward the end of 2021.