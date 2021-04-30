Governor: Tourism reopening delayed for 2 weeks, 64,000-plus fully vaccinated

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday afternoon said the easing of post-travel quarantine and the reopening of tourism will happen in two weeks, and not May 1 as initially planned.

The governor said while Guam was able to exceed the Path to Half goal of fully vaccinating 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1, she had to delay the easing of quarantine and reopen tourism because of the recent COVID-19 clusters, the new hospitalizations, and the circumstances outside of Guam.

A big part of the adjusted reopening plan, the governor said, will be proof of vaccination to avoid quarantine.

"Because of all of you, we have reached our goal," the governor said in a press conference Friday. "While we are proud of our people for doing their part to rebuild a stronger Guam, we must also acknowledge that our goals must reflect the situation before us."

There have been more than 64,000 adults on Guam fully vaccinated, the governor and Public Health Director Art San Agustin said.

Dr. Felix Cabrera of the Department of Public Health said the total full vaccination as of April 29 is as follows:

55,664 DPHSS and private sector partners

8,383 Department of Defense

