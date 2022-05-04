Governor touts $2B infusion, rebuts 'hoarding' criticism

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday told the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay that $2.2 billion in federal and local funds have been invested, planned and "pushed out" into the economy to help families and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds went to help businesses stay open or reopen, and help people get back to work, pay their rent, mortgages and power bills, and put food on their tables, she said.

"So when you hear people out there saying that I'm hoarding this money, it is farthest from the truth," the governor said, veering away from her prepared remarks at the event.

Being the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay meeting was the governor's first indoor public event since face masks are no longer mandated, but are now optional.

"Throughout this struggle, we have nearly eliminated a decades-old $83 million deficit," she told Rotarians gathered at La Seine restaurant at Lotte Hotel Guam.

She announced the upcoming payment of more than $90 million in child tax credits to the families of 30,000-plus children as tax returns are processed "in a matter of weeks."

The governor provided an update about her administration's major spending initiative called "Investment para Hamyo," which translates to "investment in you." When the framework was unveiled in December, the Bureau of Statistics and Plans said it was worth $1.9 billion.

On Tuesday, the governor said it's now about $2.2 billion, mostly in federal funds and some local funds.

The largest program was the $805 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for tens of thousands of Guam residents.

Federal funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act, Department of the Interior funds and other grants, she said.

Guam economist Maria Claret Ruane earlier said the federal government's spending on Guam in 2021 alone was $4.5 billion, inclusive of defense spending on the island, all of which helped keep the island from a deep economic decline.

The administration's Investment para Hamyo involves ongoing and planned investments in families, economic growth, tourism, health care, education, public services, public safety, infrastructure and the environment.

"I know this is a lot to present, but I just want to show you what we have been doing even during the pandemic, when we developed our plan, and this isn't just a plan. We have already effectuated these plans," the governor said.

Some parts of her presentation indicated where mostly federal pandemic funds went for recovery:

$805 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

180,000 stimulus checks worth $430 million were released through the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

$203 million in airport projects and $45 million in port projects.

$175 million for school repairs.

$130 million in federal funding for child care programs.

$110 million in Education Stabilization Funds for various education programs.

$63.5 million to help people pay rent.

$55 million in Local Employers’ Assistance Program, or LEAP.

$38 million in All RISE program to families.

$29 million in subsidies to Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority to hold down utility bills.

$27 million aid to small businesses and their workers, via the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Another $20 million in a GEDA-administered program for small businesses.

$20 million for the Guam Visitors Bureau's "Reimagine Guam" project to enhance tourism and $15 million to upgrade airport facilities.

$12.5 million to hire 75 new police officers and invest in a police communications system.

Leon Guerrero did not cite specific amounts of investments for certain items, but her ARP allocation as of April showed that she's setting aside $160.138 million in ARP funding for a new public hospital in a new medical campus in Mangilao.

"I'm not doing this to campaign," the governor, who's seeking reelection, added. "I'm doing this to be transparent. I'm doing this to inform our people."