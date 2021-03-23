Governor transfers $3M from public safety to health needs

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero transferred $3.1 million-plus from public safety and other agencies, to fund the medical needs of indigent patients, medical and dental insurance of retirees and other agency operations in fiscal 2020.

Of the $3.1 million transferred funds from executive branch programs, more than $1.58 million was moved to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for the Medically Indigent Program's payment revolving fund.

The Guam Fire Department received $812,643 of the transferred money, for its operations.

More than $591,000 was transferred to cover retirees' Medicaid, dental and life insurance expenses, the governor's report shows.

The governor also transferred $107,764 to her office operations, and $11,478 to the Bureau of Women's Affairs operations.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, on Monday night said his committee is now reviewing the report of the governor's General Fund transfer, which she's authorized to do under the law.

After the review, the committee also would like to know whether these executive branch programs that transferred and received funds will be getting a portion of the $661 million in direct relief to GovGuam under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the senator said.

Most of the transferred funds, $680,853, came from the support of child in custody program, and $436,680 came from the Department of Corrections.

Another $304,018 came from the Department of Military Affairs, and $286,192 from the Guam Police Department.

A total of $192,252 came from the Government Claims Fund, and $179,125 from the Youth Mental Health First Aid, among other programs.

The governor transferred money out of 30 executive branch agencies and programs.

San Agustin said this fund transfer report will also be discussed during the upcoming budget deliberations.