Governor transfers $28K for Yona special election

The Guam Election Commission now has the money it needs to hold the special election for the next Yona Mayor.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan stated the governor transferred $28,000 to the commission on Feb. 17.

The source was the Support of Child in Custody Fund, according to Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"This is separate from the Child Support Fund, which is a special fund under the purview of the Attorney General’s Office," she added.

The Support of Child in Custody Fund is part of the General Fund and managed by the Department of Administration. It's used to pay for the treatment or custody of children committed by the court.

When the governor transferred $6 million in lapsed funding in late 2019 to pay off agency operations, cancer screening and retiree insurance, the Support of Child in Custody Fund was one of those tapped to fulfill other obligations. More than $700,000 out of about $940,000 was taken out of the fund at that time.

A measure was introduced, Bill 286-35, which would have funded the special election but would utilize excess 2019 revenues, which the governor has maintained should be used to pay down GovGuam's deficit.

Some of that revenue might also be placed in reserve, depending on the economic impact of the novel coronavirus on Guam's tourism.

But with funding now available, the GEC can move forward with the special election on March 28. Eight individuals have picked up candidate packets for the election.

The commission held a candidate seminar Friday afternoon, although not all eight candidates attended, according to Pangelinan.

The special election will fill the vacancy that resulted from the recent resignation of former Mayor Jesse Blas, who has entered a plea deal in a federal bribery case.

The potential candidates are John Borja, unspecified party; Ethan Camacho, Democrat; Cedric Diaz, Democrat; Roque Eustaquio, Democrat; Franklin Hiton, Republican; Christina Perez, Republican; Bill Quenga, Democrat; and Ed Terlaje, Democrat.