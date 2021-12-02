Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is off island again - this time attending the National Governors Association meeting in Annapolis, Maryland.

This is the governor's second trip in as many months. In November, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and members of her fiscal team were in New York to meet with rating agencies in an effort to improve Guam's bond ratings. Leon Guerrero has said she would only borrow to build or to refinance existing debt.

With her are her chief of staff, Jon Junior Calvo, and policy director, Rikki Orsini. The trip is locally funded, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's director of communications. They're expected to return to Guam Dec. 10.

During the governors' meeting, she and fellow governors from states and territories, federal officials and private-sector partners will participate in an infrastructure summit, according to information provided by Adelup. The officials will explore best practices and discuss how to implement provisions of the recently signed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Leon Guerrero participated in a forum with other governors where they discussed infrastructure needs in their states and the importance of the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

Guam's share comes up to about $193 million. According to the governor's Facebook page, the administration is working on developing an islandwide charging station plan for electric vehicles as part of her Investment Para Hamyo, which looks to fund various issues such as economic assistance, job training, construction and budget subsidies.

Over the course of three days, participants will discuss funding and financing infrastructure, including through public-private partnerships; collaborations on freight and supply chain issues; planning the future of transportation; jobs and workforce needs; resilient and sustainable infrastructure; and broadband, according to information provided by Adelup.