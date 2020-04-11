Governor: 'very scary' for the community, economy

“It’s scary, very scary, both for our community, and the economy,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said about the current health emergency.

Executive Order 2020-10 extended the shutdown of nonessential government and businesses to May 5.

Leon Guerrero said it’s unclear how much longer the shutdown will remain in effect and she’d like to see zero COVID-19 cases before lifting restrictions.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year – through December 2019 – the government surpassed revenue projections.

But there was a drop of $10 million from January to February. And the government’s March revenues haven’t been made public.

“We are tracking revenues very closely,” the governor said, noting that being about six months into the fiscal year, which ends in September, she’s looking at agencies’ budget lapses as well as where that money can be applied.

She reiterated that Guam is getting “a lot of federal aid” – more than $250 million so far – which will help local residents and private businesses.

“The Pandemic Unemployment program will help people for up to 39 weeks to help them get through this crisis,” Leon Guerrero said, noting that the one-time federal economic impact rebate for individuals “will be a shot in the arm for people who really need it.”

In the meantime, she’s encouraging residents to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, for which she’s expanded the eligibility to allow more people to qualify.

“So there is help out here,” the governor said. “It’s not like we’re leaving people out there to suffer ... We’re getting you the help as fast as we can.”