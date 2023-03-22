Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed a pair of measures related to the leasing of federal properties and planning for a new medical complex to be built at the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, on federally owned land for which several families claim previous ownership.

"Bills 12-37 and 13-37 seek to inject the Legislature into the work of establishing a hospital. Legislative action that threatens to mire the project in bureaucracy, derail the coordinated and careful planning by subject matter experts from executive branch agencies and completely obstruct the establishment of critical infrastructure. To a degree, it endangers the health and well-being of our people," the governor said in her veto letter.

Bill 12 would have required legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government. While the measure would be generic in application, Bill 12 was introduced in light of efforts to lease Eagles Field from the federal government for the construction of the medical complex, to include a new hospital.

That lease, which imposes certain requirements for the hospital in order to come at no cost to the government of Guam, is under review at the Office of the Attorney General.

GovGuam has less than 30 days to sign the lease or lose the property to the military, which will use the land as part of efforts to set up missile defense facilities on island, in response to national defense threats from China.

The full lease details have not been disclosed, but the governor has said that the lease would last for 50 years with an option to renew.

Bill 13 would apply Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the committee overseeing the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center - the long-form name of the medical complex. The bill also would place into the committee representatives from the Legislature and municipal planning councils of impacted villages, as well as the presidents of the Guam Medical Society and Guam Medical Association.

'Practical' proposals

Speaker Therese Terlaje was the main sponsor of both bills.

"The two bills that were vetoed allowed for legislative approval of long-term leases with the federal government, not limited to a hospital and any other attempts to waive the net negative promises that had been made by the (Department of Defense) to the people of Guam. Legislative review would have allowed the people of Guam to know the obligations that we were being committed to, specifically for Lå'lo, for 75 years. The other bill would have allowed increased participation by doctors in the planning of the new medical campus," Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post in response to the veto.

According to the speaker, senators have a "responsibility" granted by the island's Organic Act to vet and review "public indebtedness and financial obligations" made on behalf of local residents.

"These measures are practical and very little to require when we are looking at an over $1 billion obligation on one single project with many factors that are unknown at this time," Terlaje said.

The speaker reiterated there is no reason the new hospital cannot be built while vetting details, costs, obligations and the location and to determine whether it's going to benefit the people of Guam first.

"The government must hold our federal partners, as well as our own government, to the promises of transparency, accountability and the return of excess lands. We must stay committed to these promises even in the face of political attacks and difficult challenges and reaffirm that the people of Guam expect no less from leaders on policy that will bind future generations for 75 years or more," Terlaje said.

Because the land eyed for the medical complex is claimed to be ancestral property previously taken by the federal government, the project had become tied to land return issues.

During the planning to move thousands of Marines from Okinawa to Guam, the military made a "net negative" pledge, in which it would own less land on Guam at the conclusion of the buildup than it had prior to when it began.

That commitment renewed efforts locally to return federally owned land into the local government's inventory.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, however, has made it clear there will be no more federal lands on Guam considered excess, a requirement for property to be transferred, in light of an ongoing initiative to provide the island with 360-degree missile defense capabilities.

Moreover, federal law essentially bars the return of land to ancestral owners, despite the intent of local law. Guam Del. James Moylan is hoping to change the federal restriction, he has said.

'Fool's gold'

In her veto letter, the governor expressed disappointment that "certain" lawmakers "have preyed on the vulnerability" of the heirs of original owners, "selling them fool's gold and the promise of land return these so-called leaders will never be able to deliver."

The governor has proposed legislation to financially compensate original owners in light of federal law, and for the continued federal use of their ancestral land.

Original owners of the largest land parcels at Eagles Field prefer monetary compensation, according to the governor.

"The federal government's control over certain lands on Guam is an open wound for many families on our island who believe their ancestral land was taken unjustly, without consent and, in some cases, without compensation. ... I cannot and do not blame these families for their broken hearts, but I must condemn the shameless exploitation of their pain for political gain and the pompous bluster of certain politicians seeking to advance their political brand," Leon Guerrero added.

She said a small minority of owners, claiming only a few acres at the site, would prefer land return, but added that the size of their lots does not make their claims less valid.

"I am communicating with the Guam Economic Development Authority and Department of Land Management to determine whether it is possible to carve out these properties, which are on the outside edge of the lease area. If this is possible, these families can preserve the status quo and continue to wait for a land return, ... coupled with a change in federal law, ... unlikely as these prospects may seem at the present time," the governor added.

The speaker told the Post all vetoed bills are placed on the regular session agenda for consideration, but did not explicitly say she would push for an override of the vetoes.