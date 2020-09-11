Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday afternoon rejected the Guam Legislature's version of a $950 million spending plan for the 2021 budget year that starts next month.

Using her veto power, the governor said the budget the Legislature passed came up short and would put the hiring of pandemic front line workers "in jeopardy."

She expressed her optimism there will be more taxes to collect than what the Legislature expected. The governor was optimistic about tax collections even when the island's $1.8 billion-a-year tourism industry has been stagnant for nearly seven months now.

"I believe we can do better and we should try again," the governor wrote to Speaker Tina Muna Barnes Friday.

The governor called senators to a special session on Monday.

She wrote, "the normal political bickering between or branches serves no one."

The Legislature's budget version placed the revenue projection for the government's main purse – the General Fund – $50 million lower than the figure the governor had proposed earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The governor said she accepted that lower figure.

But there is a $7 million difference between what the governor wants the spending level should be at, in certain areas, versus what the Legislature wants.

The government's revenue report, according to the governor, shows withholding tax collection "exceeded projected levels" even after the tax collections resulting from federal unemployment assistance aid from the federal government were factored out. The same is true for corporate tax collections, which, according to the governor, are higher.

The governor outlined areas she wants to be addressed before she signs the budget bill into law:

• The budget must include payroll for pandemic front line personnel who were in the process of getting their hiring paperwork done or were actively being recruited prior to the budget's passage. She stated the Legislature's budget version put these hires "in jeopardy."

• The budget should provide more toward matching funds for Medicaid. GovGuam should not forfeit funds for Medicaid by not providing the full match, according to the governor.

• Public Health, Corrections, and Rev and Tax are among key agencies that also will face budget shortfalls under the Legislature's version, according to the governor.

• The governor also wants to reinstate $1 million in funding for Judiciary to avoid reduced hours for the local courts.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the legislative budget-writing committee, has previously said the Legislature met its duty to pass a balanced budget that matches projected spending and expected revenues.