The governor vetoed Bill 73-36, which would have allowed Guam gun owners to purchase and use silencers and suppressors.

Guam law currently prohibits the manufacturing, possession, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer or acquisition of certain types of guns as well as "mufflers, silencers or devices for deadening the sound of discharged firearms."

Bill 73, titled 'Hearing Protection Act of 2021" aimed to remove the restriction for silencers and suppressors from Guam law. The proposed legislation noted that the "combination of silencers/suppressors and traditional hearing protection such as ear plugs and ear muffs will reduce the risk of noise-induced hearing loss from firearms training and hunting."

The governor said she had considered the factors supporting the bill and whether the benefits of removing the ban outweighed the risk, and determined that they did not.

"The very reason proponents of the bill advocate for lifting of the restrictions is the reason the restriction must remain in place - while they do not eliminate it, suppressors and silencers, by design, substantially suppress the sound of gunfire, which is one of the most easily recognizable warnings that a gun has been fired in a person’s vicinity, lawfully or unlawfully, and enables that person to get to safety," the governor wrote in her veto letter.

She went on to state that non-lethal auditory concerns may be mitigated by the proper use of earplugs and earmuffs, but the safety concerns for the wider population include potentially lethal consequences and simply cannot be mitigated.

"The existence of federal regulations affecting the purchase of suppressors does not alleviate this concern - bills to amend the National Firearms Act to remove registration and licensing requirements for suppressors are periodically introduced before the U.S. Congress, including the most recent version introduced in June 2021, also called the Hearing Protection Act. And again, while the use of suppressors in violent crime does in fact occur, restricting their use also protects people who find themselves in the vicinity of lawful shooters," Leon Guerrero said.

Bill 73 passed with a narrow majority of seven during legislative session this month. There were only 13 lawmakers present and voting at the time, so only seven votes were needed to pass any bill, as opposed to the usual eight.

Some lawmakers levied concerns about the bill during session, including that suppressors could make it more difficult to identify where shots are coming from. There were also concerns that recommendations from the Guam Police Department were not incorporated into the bill.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Clynton Ridgell, Telo Taitague, and Mary Torres voted in favor of Bill 73.

Sens. Joanne Brown, Sabina Perez, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against the measure.