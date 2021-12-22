The governor has vetoed a bill that would allow Guam gun owners to purchase and use silencers and suppressors.

Guam law currently prohibits the manufacturing, possession, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer or acquisition of certain types of guns as well as "mufflers, silencers or devices for deadening the sound of discharged firearms."

Bill 73-36, titled 'Hearing Protection Act of 2021" aimed to remove the restriction for silencers and suppressors from Guam law. Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Dueñas and James C. Moylan sponsored the bill, which noted that the "combination of silencers/suppressors and traditional hearing protection such as ear plugs and ear muffs will reduce the risk of noise-induced hearing loss from firearms training and hunting."

In Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s veto message to the Legislature on Wednesday, she notes the “devices do not actually ‘silence’ guns, but rather reduce the noise guns produce by tens of decibels.”

The governor raised her concerns with the bill.

“I have considered the factors and supporting information proffered in the bill to determine whether the benefit to removing restrictions on suppressor-ownership in Guam outweigh the associated risks, and I find that it does not,” the governor stated in part.

“The very reason proponents of the bill advocate for lifting of the restriction is the reason the restriction must remain in place - while they do not eliminate it, suppressors and silencers, by design, substantially suppress the sound of gunfire, which is one of the most easily recognizable warnings that a gun has been fired in a person’s vicinity, lawfully or unlawfully, and enables that person to get to safety.”

The governor added that the non-lethal auditory safety concerns can be mitigated by using hearing protection gear, including earplugs and earmuffs.

“… the safety concerns for the wider population associated with the broad availability of suppressors include potentially lethal consequences and simply cannot be mitigated,” she stated, adding that federal regulations also don’t alleviate concerns raised by lifting restrictions against suppressors and silencers.

The governor also made note of supporters’ arguments that the stigma of these devices being associated with criminal activity is unfair, and that “the main reasons people own such devices is to reduce noise pollution for hearing protection, and in safety training.” Proponents also argued that the devices also protect an added layer, on top of the use of earmuffs, of protection for the inner ear; and with regard to increased availability of suppressors leading to an increase to criminal activity the bill pointed to federal safeguards of screening for purchasers’ criminal history, mental illness and substance abuse.

“On the balance, we must continue to prioritize the community’s safety from potentially life-threatening harm over the auditory safety of the few,” she stated. “For this reason, I veto Bill 73-36, and urge our hobbyist and hunting communities to exercise appropriate safety measures to protect their hearing while shooting, including the use of safety devices intended for this purpose.”