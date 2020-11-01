Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed a bill that sought to increase the limits on claims against the government of Guam for wrongful death and other actions.

Bill 215-35 was one of three bills that the governor vetoed. It was introduced by minority leader Sen. Telo Taitague. It sought to increase the limits on claims from $100,000 to $200,000 for wrongful death, and from $300,000 to $500,000 for any other tort action.

Taitague said the bill was rejected based on a “misguided conclusion that the measure could jeopardize government funds unless substantial funding is provided.”

“While the governor refuses to help victims of gov’t negligence deal with higher legal and medical costs and the financial obligations they’re left with – Adelup continues fighting to keep the 5% BPT rate which makes goods and services more expensive and out of reach for these same victims and their families,” Taitague stated.

GovGuam’s liability limits haven’t been adjusted for the last 40 years, the press release from Taitague’s office states. Liability laws cover auto accidents, personal injury, student injury, property damage, negligence, wrongful death, and malpractice.

Taitague and 13 of her colleagues supported Bill 215. She’s hoping to override the governor’s veto. Based on information provided by BBMR:

between 2015 and 2019 only $73,586 or 34.63% of a $212,500 budget appropriation was spent in 2015;

• In 2016, all of $200,000 was spent;

• In 2017, $164,709 or 65.88% of a $250,000 budget appropriation was spent;

• In 2018, $216,068 or 86.43% of a $250,000 budget appropriation was used; and

• In 2019, $104,514 or 41.81% of a $250,000 appropriation was spent.

The governor also signed 10 bills into law, including two from Sen. Mary Torres.

Bill No. 369-35 is now Public Law 35-100. It offers a safe and secure alternative to traditional notarial transactions through audio video conferencing. The bill received strong support from the governor’s office, the Attorney General, the Guam Association of Realtors, and the Public Defender Service Corporation, the press release states. The measure also provides clear rules and regulations to effectuate the program.

“Public Law 35-100 enables parties to conduct important transactions without compromising the integrity of notarial acts or current social distancing requirements,” Torres stated.

A second legislation, Bill No. 378-35 is now P.L. 35-101. The new law provides a non-expiring ID card for Guam residents aged 65 years or older. The same fees and documentation required for a standard non-REAL ID Guam Identification Card would apply.

“Despite the current pandemic climate, older residents will now be able to carry out important tasks without risking repeated exposure,” Torres stated.

Vetoed

Bill 215-35

Bill 167-35

Bill 151-35

Signed

Bill 90-35 into Public Law 35-109

Bill 298-35 into PL 35-108

Bill 372-35 into PL 35-107

Bill 306-35 into PL 35-106

Bill 360-35 into PL 35-105

Bill 165-35 into PL 35-104

Bill 287-35 into PL 35-103

Bill 2-35 into PL 35-102

Bill 378-35 into PL 35-101

Bill 369-35 into PL 35-100

----

See the press releases from Sens. Torres and Taitague in full, below:

Introduced by Senator Mary Camacho Torres, Bill No. 369-35 (COR), now Public Law 35-100 offers a safe and secure alternative to traditional notarial transactions through audio video conferencing—P.L. 35-100 received strong support from the Governor’s office, the Attorney General, the Guam Association of Realtors, and the Public Defender Service Corporation. The measure also provides clear rules and regulations to effectuate the program.

“Public Law 35-100 enables parties to conduct important transactions without compromising the integrity of notarial acts or current social distancing requirements,” said Senator Torres. “This helps ensure that certain legal and business services can continue, even during a pandemic.”

Recognizing the potentially burdensome renewal process for older residents, Bill No. 378-35 (LS), now P.L. 35-101 provides a non-expiring ID card for Guam residents aged 65 years or older. The same fees and documentation required for a standard non-REAL ID Guam Identification Card would apply.

“Public Law 35-101 does its part to make the lives of our manåmko’ a bit easier,” concluded Senator Torres. “Despite the current pandemic climate, older residents will now be able to carry out important tasks without risking repeated exposure.”

---

Sen. Taitague

Adelup Disregards Victims of Gov’t Negligence by Vetoing

Bipartisan Bill Updating Liability Caps

Minority Leader Telo Taitague’s Bill 215 – which sought to increase the limits on claims against the Government of Guam from $100,000 to $200,000 for wrongful death, and from $300,000 to $500,000 for any other tort action - was rejected by the governor based on a misguided conclusion that the measure could jeopardize government funds unless substantial funding is provided.

“While the governor refuses to help victims of gov’t negligence deal with higher legal and medical costs and the financial obligations they’re left with – Adelup continues fighting to keep the 5% BPT rate which makes goods and services more expensive and out of reach for these same victims and their families,” argued Senator Taitague.

The liability limits for the Government of Guam haven’t been adjusted for the last 40 years despite the rising cost of living. Government of Guam liability laws cover auto accidents, personal injury, student injury, property damage, negligence, wrongful death, and malpractice.

Senator Taitague and 13 of her colleagues who supported Bill 215 were fully aware of the financial impact higher liability caps may have on government finances as they considered the measure earlier this month. Based on information provided by BBMR, between 2015 and 2019 only $73,586 or 34.63% of a $212,500 budget appropriation was spent in 2015; all of $200,000 was spent in 2016; $164,709 or 65.88% of a $250,000 budget appropriation was spent in 2017; $216,068 or 86.43% of a $250,000 budget appropriation was used in 2018; and in 2019, $104,514 or 41.81% of a $250,000 appropriation was spent.

While there are valid questions concerning whether the Government of Guam can afford higher awards, Senator Taitague notes that only 65% of budget appropriations for the Government Claims Fund was used for payouts in the last 5 years. Moreover, Guam Law allows that in the event funds are insufficient to fully pay a claim, the claim shall be paid pro rata until the total claim is paid in full.

“To those who may have lost a family member because of gov’t negligence - although our efforts can’t bring back your son, daughter, mom or dad, I will work with my colleagues to override the governor’s veto of Bill 215 at the next legislative session so that your government can help each of you find some peace and closure as you go forward in life without your loved ones. To those who are harmed due to a negligent act on the part of our government, this legislature will do its part to remind Adelup through an override of Bill 215 that there are many burdens that are placed on you including the rising cost of goods and services,” Senator Taitague stated.

“By vetoing Bill 215, the governor disregarded the pain and suffering – medical, emotional, and financial – experienced by victims of gov’t negligence. Additionally, by keeping 40-year old liability caps in place Adelup ignored how higher liability caps may help deter negligent acts going forward,” concluded Senator Taitague.