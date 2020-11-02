Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed a bill that sought to increase the limits on claims against the government of Guam for wrongful death and other actions.

Bill 215-35 was one of three proposals the governor vetoed. It was introduced by the minority leader of the Guam Legislature, Sen. Telo Taitague. It sought to increase the limits on claims from $100,000 to $200,000 for wrongful death, and from $300,000 to $500,000 for any other tort action.

Taitague said the bill was rejected based on a "misguided conclusion that the measure could jeopardize government funds unless substantial funding is provided."

"While the governor refuses to help victims of government negligence deal with higher legal and medical costs and the financial obligations they're left with, Adelup continues fighting to keep the 5% (business privilege tax) rate which makes goods and services more expensive and out of reach for these same victims and their families," Taitague stated.

GovGuam's liability limits haven't been adjusted for the last 40 years, a press release from Taitague's office states. Liability laws cover auto accidents, personal injury, student injury, property damage, negligence, wrongful death and malpractice.

Taitague and 13 of her colleagues supported Bill 215. She said she hopes to override the governor's veto. Based on information provided by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, between 2015 and 2019:

• Only $73,586, or 34.63%, of a $212,500 budget appropriation was spent in 2015.

• In 2016, all of $200,000 was spent.

• In 2017, $164,709, or 65.88%, of a $250,000 budget appropriation was spent.

• In 2018, $216,068, or 86.43%, of a $250,000 budget appropriation was spent.

• In 2019, $104,514 or 41.81%, of a $250,000 appropriation was spent.

Bills signed into law

The governor also signed 10 bills into law, including two from Sen. Mary Torres.

Bill 369-35 is now Public Law 35-100. It offers an alternative to traditional notarial transactions through audio-video conferencing. The bill received support from the governor's office, the attorney general, the Guam Association of Realtors and the Public Defender Service Corp., according to a press release from Sen. Torres' office. The measure also provides clear rules and regulations to effectuate the program.

"Public Law 35-100 enables parties to conduct important transactions without compromising the integrity of notarial acts or current social distancing requirements," Torres stated.

A second piece of legislation, Bill 378-35 is now P.L. 35-101. The new law provides a nonexpiring ID card for Guam residents age 65 and older. The same fees and documentation required for a standard non-Real ID Guam Identification Card would apply.

"Despite the current pandemic climate, older residents will now be able to carry out important tasks without risking repeated exposure," Torres stated.

