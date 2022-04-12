Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed a measure that would require drug testing of resigning government of Guam employees if they wanted to keep their re-employment rights, as well as require employees to pass a drug testing upon re-employment.

The governor stated Bill 123-36 would be unenforceable as it would violate the U.S. Constitution.

"Government of Guam agencies do not possess powers that the authors of Bill No. 123-36 assume they do ... Agencies cannot announce random testing for all employees, as the bill requires, a prerequisite to the bill’s requirement of testing to retain reemployment rights," she wrote in her veto letter.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that government sponsored drug testing qualifies as a "search" under the Fourth Amendment and would need to be done on suspicion of wrongdoing in order to be reasonable.

"This requires specific information that an employee is under the influence of drugs or alcohol before an employee could be subjected to a drug test," the governor wrote.

Random testing is only allowed for employees in test designated positions - law enforcement, transit drivers, and others in positions highly regulated for public safety.

Moreover, persons attempting to use re-employment rights are already required to pass a pre-employment drug test, the governor added.

"This pre-employment test is more effective in protecting the people of Guam than a provision of a statute that is unenforceable without violating the United States Constitution," Leon Guerrero concluded.

While Bill 123 did not garner the governor's approval, it did pass with 12 votes in favor and none against, more than enough to pass an override.

Sens. Telena Cruz Nelson, Clynton E. Ridgell, and Mary Camacho Torres did not vote on the bill. They were excused absences.

Small government purchases

The governor vetoed two other bills in addition to Bill 123. These are Bill 236-36, which relate to small purchases, and Bill 239-36, which establishes business license requirements for child placement agencies.

Bill 236 was a bipartisan measure that called for increased transparency for the government's small purchases. It was introduced by Sen. Sabina Perez and co-sponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sens. Joanne Brown, Telena Nelson, James Moylan, Joe San Agustin, Clynton Ridgell, and Telo Taitague, and Vice-Speaker Tina Muna Barnes.

However, the governor said Bill 236 contained a defect that would impact the ability to utilize small purchases as intended.

"Specifically, the bill requires that a procuring agency not only solicit but obtain three positive quotes, to the maximum extent practicable. The bill gives no guidance regarding the action a procuring agency may take in the event the agency receives only two positive quotes," Leon Guerrero stated, adding that she trusts the Legislature will correct the error with input from agencies and stakeholders.

Adoption

Meanwhile, Bill 239, introduced by Republican Sen. Taitague, does not impose any requirement that does not already exist in Guam law, according to the governor.

"Despite the sponsor touting the support of the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Department of Revenue and Taxation during the bill’s deliberation, neither agency has supported this amended version. Bill No. 239-36 does not improve the adoption process or protect the children of Guam, and it is hereby vetoed," Leon Guerrero stated.

The bill would have required independent adoption agencies to obtain an endorsement from the Department of Public Health and Social Services before they are issued a business license.

Bills enacted