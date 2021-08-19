Governor vetoes bills that would have allowed more funding for All RISE Act; passes laws to rename five villages

The governor vetoed two bills that aimed to increase the budget for the All RISE Act payments to Guamanians. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also signed into law five bills that rename southern villages.

The veto of Bills 75-136 and 164-36 follows changes via executive orders to what was the RISE Act - a bill that became law passed by the previous Legislature. It originally aimed to help private sector workers who lost working hours or lost their jobs altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the governor signed an executive order recreating it to the All RISE Act, which includes government of Guam employees and retirees. An additional order streamlined the process so documents such as the mayor’s verification are no longer needed.

The current All RISE program maintains the $30 million cap and keeps payments at the payouts at their original level, $800 for individuals and $1,600 for joint filers.

Bill 75-36 would have raised the payout for individuals to $1,000 and for joint filers up to $2,000. It also would have removed the $30 million funding cap, and required that applications be accepted up to six months from implementation and simplified application requirements by removing the need for a mayor's verification of residency, employment certification and the ability of the Department of Revenue and Taxation to require other documents.

Bill 164-36 would have removed the funding cap and simplified application requirements. Unlike Bill 75, this bill would have maintained DRT's ability to require additional documents.

Village names

The villages previously known as Agat, Umatac, Merizo, Santa Rita and Talofofo are now: Hågat, Humåtak, Malesso, Santa Rita-Sumai, and Talo’fo’fo’.