A bill that would allow a private school to be government-funded by becoming a charter school was struck down by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who cited the legal separation of church and state as her reason.

Bill 62-37, authored by Sen. Chris Barnett, sought to "remove any discrimination or distinction between private sectarian or nonsectarian applicants for converting existing schools or for new charter schools."

The senator cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling made in the last five years, which he said prohibited the historic distinction between sectarian and nonsectarian private schools.

Barnett included in the bill precedent cases such as Carson v. Makin, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Comer, which he noted invalidated discrimination in government funding between sectarian and nonsectarian schools.

Leon Guerrero disagreed with the interpretation.

"The referenced cases ... do not in fact support the creation of state-sponsored religious schools. Rather, these cases authorized government assistance to individuals, families or nonprofit organizations in the form of tuition assistance, scholarships or grants," the governor said in her veto message to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

According to the governor, the major distinction between Bill 62 and the cases cited is that "the government did not exercise regulatory authority over the school receiving the government money."

Although the governor said she understood the motive to help religious schools that are struggling financially, she said passing the bill would violate the First Amendment and the Guam Bill of Rights, opening the government of Guam to potential lawsuits.

"I cannot sign a law that authorizes the use of taxpayer dollars to sponsor the establishment of religious schools, even if the school teaches my religion," the governor wrote in her letter. "As state actors or governmental entities, Guam's charter schools must respect the Constitution and the Organic Act of Guam, which clearly prohibit public schools from discriminating based on religion, or promoting or coercing students to engage in religious activities."

In response to the governor's veto, Barnett told The Guam Daily Post he respectfully disagreed with Leon Guerrero's arguments.

"I will be seeking an override in the next session, not just for Bill 62-37, but for my vetoed Bill 136-37 as well," he said.

New laws

The governor did sign four bills into law and allowed two to lapse into law. They are:

• Bill 20-37, to restore access to federal public assistance for otherwise eligible individuals with felony drug convictions, which is now Public Law 37-24.

• Bill 42-37, to require the availability of automated external defibrillators at all Guam Department of Education school campuses, which is now Public Law 37-25.

• Bill 44-37, or The Safe School Facilities Act of 2023, which lapsed into law and is now Public Law 37-26.

• Bill 73-37, to expand access to opioid antagonists by establishing an emergency opioid access bystander program and requiring co-prescription of opioid antagonists, which is now Public law 37-27.

• Bill 82-37, to allow Republic of Korea veterans and Distinguished Flying Cross recipients to qualify for Guam veteran license plates, and allow more documents to be used for veteran qualifications, which is now Public Law 37-28.

• Substitute Bill 101-37, which lapsed into law and is now Public Law 37-29, adopting updated emission standards for sulfur oxides from fuel combustion to ensure the island of Guam meets the national ambient air quality standards for sulfide dioxide by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.