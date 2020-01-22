Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed Bill 259-35, which was initially aimed at giving Yona residents a path to recall their jailed mayor but turned into completely different legislation by the time senators completed their emergency session Saturday.

Bill 259 turned into a more general mayoral succession bill over the course of the senators' debate, scrapping the recall language and instead requiring the village Municipal Planning Council to appoint an acting mayor if a mayor is unable to perform his or her duties for 30 or more consecutive calendar days, and if there is no vice mayor.

The governor said provisions of the bill encroach on the executive branch's role, which was part of what the legislative legal counsel has stated previously.

While the legislation was an attempt to address the mayor's absence, the governor stated in her veto message to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, it isn't the right approach.

"While I understand the desire to do the right thing, the right thing must also be done the right way. That is the central reason for this veto," the governor wrote.

The governor's veto decision was announced shortly after she spoke with The Guam Daily Post, in which she said her legal team was still looking at the bill and the matter was still under review. The governor did say she read a memo from the Legislature's legal counsel, which expressed concerns with the legislation and that was also part of the review.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, who introduced Bill 259, had no immediate comment.

Governor agrees with senators’ lawyer

The bill was passed Saturday. But the Legislature's legal counsel Ana Won Pat-Borja told senators that certain language in the legislation could contradict the governor's Organic Act authority to appoint and remove officers and employees of the Executive Branch. Mayors are generally understood to fall under the Executive Branch, Won Pat-Borja stated.

In her veto message, Leon Guerrero said she agreed with the legislative counsel and she was unwilling to enact legislation that "compromises the delicate balance between the three branches of government."

Governor offers alternative bill

But the governor also offered her own legislation. She said it utilizes a process under the Organic Act of Guam, which established the territory's system of government, to fill mayoral and vice mayoral vacancies.

The governor was referring to provisions of an old law, which prior to its repeal, allowed the governor to appoint a mayor.

In Leon Guerrero's proposed legislation, the Municipal Planning Council under no circumstances appoints a mayor. The legislation hands that authority to the governor after he or she has solicited recommendations from the MPC.

In the case of indicted Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, he was allowed to appoint Municipal Planning Council members while he's behind bars.

The new bill also simplifies the temporary vacancy description, using the phrase "temporary vacancy ... caused by other than official business."

Both bills: Successful recall means post is vacant

In terms of permanent vacancies, the new bill also allows the governor to appoint a mayor for the remainder of an unexpired term, similar to the provision for vice mayors.

Bill 259 had language specifying that, to be filled, a vacancy had to occur less than 240 days before the date of the next general election.

The governor’s bill shares with Bill 259 that a successful recall creates a permanent vacancy.

Blas was indicted and has been jailed in connection with federal bribery charges related to alleged drug activity. Because of current law, he has remained in office, even though he is incarcerated.