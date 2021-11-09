Governor wants CDC team to probe DOAs, spike in virus cases

The four members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team sent to help Guam look into dead on arrival cases related to COVID-19 are expected to begin delving into local data that could shape future response efforts or even public policy.

"I want them to look at our dead on arrival statistics and look at any indicators or factors that are unique to Guam," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. "Are there any significant indicators that cross over? Is it comorbidities? Is it not enough awareness or lack of education for our people?"

The governor, who is still a registered nurse, added she'd like the team to look at COVID-19 infection rates within Guam's vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

"And we do know for a fact that 85% of our deaths are unvaccinated people," she said. "That just again proves the importance of being vaccinated, and that's why Public Health and myself and our team have been so aggressive in our campaign for vaccinations and booster shots."

Public Health officials have said there is a high number of people in Guam who suffer from obesity, diabetes and other comorbidities of COVID-19, which is one of the reasons why, even vaccinated, they're vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

About 80% of Guam's total population are vaccinated, yet the island is still seeing dozens of new cases daily.

The CDC deployed the team following a request from Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to look into this riddle.

The team consists of Medical Epidemiologist Jan White, Senior Microbiologist Duping Zheng, Junior Public Health Advisor Candrita McLemore and Biostatician Hong Zhou. The team arrived last week.

Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS Chief Public Health Officer, said the CDC team members have been to Guam previously.

Mbakwem said they were on island working with local health officials during last year's COVID-19 surge, which happened just around the same time – summer months going into the fall.

The governor noted that as the CDC team works with Guam DPHSS, it's an opportunity for Guam to contribute to "furthering federal research and refining how we all respond to this pandemic."

"We are committed to ensuring our partners have the resources they need to support this mission, and we look forward to utilizing their data to improve our response efforts," Leon Guerrero said.

San Agustin said the team's findings can provide critical information about Guam's community transmission as well as dead on arrival cases to prevent an "unnecessary loss of life."

"We are encouraged by the team's commitment to identify trends, patterns and next steps in our response efforts to mitigate COVID-19 transmission," he said.