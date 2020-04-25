Governor wants to curb regional migrants' entry

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has asked Vice President Mike Pence to intervene and curb the flow of migration from the Freely Associated States into Guam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Compacts of Free Association between the United States and the island nations of the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands have allowed the visa-free entry into Guam for migrants, primarily from the FSM. The island nations are referred to as the Freely Associated States.

In the letter to Pence, on April 6, the governor wrote, in part:

With the shutdown of schools and many island businesses temporarily closed, the governor wrote, “the two reasons for Compact’s free migration provisions currently do not exist on Guam, therefore the reasons for FAS citizens to travel here at this time are diminished.”

“However, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FAS have implemented travel policies that disallow their citizens from returning to their respective country yet continue to allow migration from their countries to the U.S. under the migration provisions of the Compacts," the governor wrote.

“This is very concerning for Guam,” the governor wrote.

“We cannot use limited resources to quarantine FAS citizens who become stranded on Guam because they are not able to return to their country, nor can we quarantine those FAS citizens who are allowed to leave their country utilizing the migration provisions of the Compacts.”

The governor asked for federal agencies “to intervene on this matter of continuing travel from the FAS to Guam.”

“The U.S. government under the Compacts has the authority to institute screening measures to ensure that allowable migration is consistent with the Compacts of Free Association; I support and encourage this action,” the governor wrote.