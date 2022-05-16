Governor wary of waste-to-energy plant's potential toxic byproducts

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said a waste-to-energy plant is not an option that she's considering to help manage Guam's trash, citing its potential to release toxic byproducts into the air.

"I would rather exert our efforts towards recycling. I would rather exert our efforts on people using more organic products so that we’re not burdening our landfill," the governor said when asked about Guam Resource Recovery Partners' renewed push for a $180 million waste-to-energy project.

Guam has banned the use of disposable plastic bags and, later, all disposable bags.

On Friday, however, the governor signed into law Sen. Sabina Perez's bill extending the effective date of the paper bag ban for retailers and wholesalers from July 1 this year to July 1, 2025.

Extending the deadline, the governor said, prevents retailers from simply disposing of a large number of bags in their inventory into the landfill without having a viable replacement for the paper bags.

The governor, in an interview, said Guam has been managing its solid waste well even without using waste-to-energy technology.

"Waste-to-energy is still a concern for me because no matter how or what you do, there’s still the byproduct of some toxic waste that you cannot really get rid of, that will be here in our environment in our lifetime," she said. "We don't have that now and we're still managing our waste, so that’s a concern for me."

GRRP representative David Sablan said, "There is no impact on the environment - soil, air or water."

"Incineration is an approved method of managing solid waste reduction. Producing electricity from incinerating solid waste is renewable green energy, and is a byproduct that would be desired by the Guam Power Authority as they work toward increasing their renewable green energy capacity and lessening their use of fuel oil to produce electricity," Sablan said.

Sablan has been making the rounds, drumming up support for GRRP's plan to build a waste-to-energy plant, including speaking before mayors.

"(The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) will not issue a permit if our design and data show any harm to the environment," he said. "There will be scrubbers in the smoke stacks to clean the emissions before they're released into the atmosphere."

There will be monitors to make sure the emission standards are met, he said.

The governor said her administration's focus is on decreasing waste through recycling - "circular economy and putting more of our waste back into more productive and recyclable products."

Sablan said he looks forward to talking with the governor about the waste-to-energy project and the amended contract terms and conditions that GovGuam and GRRP agreed to in a court-ordered mediation meeting a few years ago during the Calvo administration.

The governor said she would be happy to meet with Sablan but she's "very concerned" about what waste-to-energy technology "does to our environment."

"If it’s something that we don't have right now and we know is questionable in terms of health and safety to the community, why have it when we are already managing our waste? I think our recycling is doing really good," she said. "We don't have to put in something that we know can be caustic to the environment and the health of our people. Why do that?"

Before the ash is deposited at the Layon Landfill, it would be tested and treated so it is "inert and harmless to the soil and vegetation," Sablan said, adding that all environmental concerns have been considered and would be addressed with the final design and technology that GRRP selected.

"Fly ash can be captured and sold to concrete-producing companies. Thus less ash is delivered to the Layon Landfill, increasing the life of the landfill cells for decades longer than if only solid waste is deposited there," he said.

Critics said Guam law has long banned waste-to-energy facilities, or trash incinerators.

GRRP has argued that it held its incinerator contract long before Guam banned incinerators.