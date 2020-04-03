Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and members of her Medical Advisory Board presented some grim numbers to the public today.

“What you will hear will startle you; to prove this model wrong, we need all of you to do your part,” said the governor. “You need to know what these projections say and act in the best interest of your family.”

At the current trajectory the number of hospital beds needed will peak at 6,000 and total deaths after five months will be 3,000, according to the governor’s medical advisory group’s projection.

If Guam added more drastic measures, such as restricting residents’ movements on the road, and if the spread of COVID-19 will decrease by 40% the peak need for hospital beds will peak at 3,000 hospital and there will be an estimated 2,000 deaths after five months.

A 50% decrease in spread will reduce the need for hospital beds to 1,000 and total deaths in five months to 700.

Flattening the spread means we won’t see hundreds of deaths, according to the projection.

Dr. Felix Cabrera presented graphs on the difference scenarios.

“This trajectory is a model. It can be wrong… we have an opportunity to do what we can to make it wrong,” said Cabrera. “This is a cultural shift that we need and without that we’re not going to beat this.”

The governor said, “We have two choices. We can act now and flatten the curve or these predictions will become our reality.

Leon Guerrero said if the government had not done anything, it would have been a worse situation.

Without prevention efforts that are currently in place, the death toll could have been as many as 20,000 in five months, she said.

“We were very proactive with our measures that’s what’s keeping us low down in our cases. There’s already signs that it’s already working but we have to work even harder to make it so that it continues in the lower part of the graph."

She announced that there will be a further escalation of current measures on Tuesday morning that will include greater control of the roadways and limit those traveling to and from for essential activities.

“Vehicles on Guam’s roadways will be required to display a sign (indicating the nature) of the essential function that necessitates being on the road,” she said.

The governor said further guidance would be provided in the coming days. She confirmed the administration is considering posting up checkpoints to ensure those who are on the road are going for the purposes they claim.

“These measures will be serious because we face serious consequences. We have the power to keep ourselves safe and we must use that power now,” said Leon Guerrero.