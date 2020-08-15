Governor: We don't have $240M to front cost of new jobless aid

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said the government of Guam does not have the $240 million needed to front the entire cost of an additional $400 a week in unemployment benefits, and then get reimbursed 75% of the amount later.

Eligible Guam workers, however, will continue to receive up to $345 a week in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through December, she said.

While President Donald Trump's executive order on the cost-sharing $400 weekly benefit has yet to be implemented in states and territories, Congress is still trying to come up with its own formula to further help the unemployed.

In Trump's executive order, states and territories would have to cover 25%, or $100, of the $400 weekly added unemployment benefit per worker.

That means Guam would have to pay about $60 million.

However, Guam also has to cover the 75%, or about $180 million, upfront, and then seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund later, the governor said.

"And if we’re going to front this money, plus the 25%, it’s going to cost our government $240 million. So we don't have that in the CARES Act, we don't have that in the general fund, so that’s a major, major increase in funding," the governor said in a press conference Friday announcing Guam's return on Sunday to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, there hasn’t been any guidance coming out from the White House about the added unemployment aid, the governor said.

"I know it hasn't been implemented in any of the states," she said. "All the states are saying ... they don't have the money to do that."

Still, some local senators have asked the governor to consider using unspent funds from the nearly $118 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Sen. Telo Taitague said, with the Department of Administration recently saying that GovGuam has so far spent only 25%, or $29.5 million, of the nearly $118 million in CARES Act funding, there's room to cover the $30 million to $50 million as matching funds for the added unemployment benefits.

"I urge the governor to consider all options on the table to help our more than 30,000 displaced workers," Taitague said.

As of Friday, Guam's unemployment numbers reached 35,666, according to Guam Department of Labor special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

This is based on Hireguam.com reporting of 2,034 employers about their workers who were laid off, furloughed or took work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. James Moylan, in an Aug. 14 letter to the governor, also said there would be no better investment for Guam than to allow CARES Act money to infuse through the hands of residents, in this case, in the form of unemployment assistance.

"If we earmark $30 million for this plan, an additional $90 million would circulate in our economy," Moylan wrote.

As of Friday, initial unemployment claims reached 41,811, higher than the employer-reported unemployment. The discrepancy is caused by fraudulent claims filed mainly from outside Guam, as well as the exclusion of claims filed by self-employed individuals.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program's additional $600 a week per displaced worker ended after July 25, but the PUA segment of up to $345 a week remains.

The Guam Department of Labor requested a $924 million budget for the PUA and FPUC programs, based on estimates that 38,000 workers will be displaced through December 2020.