Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said the business privilege tax will remain at 5% because of the 2017 federal tax cuts and now the "God-awful pandemic."

"I am here before you today to say we have to maintain the present level of business privilege tax," the governor told the Guam Chamber of Commerce during the business organization's first general membership meeting of 2021.

The business community and Republican senators have repeatedly called for a rollback of the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%.

The governor, in her more than 20-minute remarks, said she's open to recalculating and to come back to the table if and when the Biden administration reverses the Trump tax cuts.

"I am a governor who adapts," she said.

She said her fiscal team reviewed the true impact of the Trump tax cuts, which is some $86 million.

That's much more than the $67 million projected by the Calvo administration for fiscal 2018, after Trump signed the tax cuts into law about a quarter into the fiscal year. To address that, the Legislature passed a bill, which the administration signed into law, raising the BPT from 4% to 5% with the intent to sunset the provision. The Legislature, later voted to make the BPT increase permanent.

The BPT increase, in 2019, generated an additional $77.8 million but GovGuam was still $8 million short, she said.

The administration identified areas where it could further cut "without decreasing services," including cutting the budget and spending less in taxpayer dollars running the government than her predecessor, she said.

"We cut our deficit in half from $83 million to $47 million in just one fiscal year, paying liabilities that have been on the books for decades," she said, citing increased collection and bringing tax evaders to the Office of the Attorney General for action.

The governor said while her administration was on its way to fixing its fiscal condition, the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the economic devastation by another $100 million.

"Over the last fiscal years since 2018, we have lost nearly $200 million of our normal revenue stream because of the Trump tax cuts and this God-awful pandemic. We are in a serious crisis and it requires me as your governor to not just look at the bottom line," she said.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic "will perhaps be the greatest challenge of our lifetimes."

"But the strength of our island has been a light to this darkness, the willingness of our people to keep each other safe, the ingenuity of innovators who identified the problems and provided the solutions, and the selflessness of those who answered the call of duty to protect our health and well being," the governor said.

Vaccination by Liberation Day

During question-and-answer, the governor said she hopes to have a significant vaccination by July 21, "to say that we have been liberated from this invisible enemy."

She said they hope to vaccinate about 70%-80% of the island by then.

However, this would be dependent on whether Guam gets enough vaccines to support that goal.

July 21 marks the 77th year of Guam's Liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

Guam will maintain current quarantine and health and safety protocols amid the presence of new COVID-19 strains in some parts of the United States, Europe and now Asia.

She said Guam has started sending random specimens to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to see whether the new coronavirus strains have already reached Guam.

The governor doesn't believe any of the new strains have entered Guam through passengers that have come in.

Unemployment assistance

The governor was asked about the extended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which authorized states to waive overpayment if two conditions are met: the overpayment was without fault on the part of the individuals, and if the repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola, who was also at the Chamber event, said "it's something that I do have the ability to do and would like to do but make sure that I do it correctly so that USDOL doesn't see that we are abusing it."

Dell'Isola said he's writing an implementation plan. Guam, he said, is looking to Hawaii on a waiver possibility "before I implement something like that but yes it's being looked at."

This story will be updated.