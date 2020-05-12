Governor: We want to avoid a second wave

The governor took to her Facebook page to make a brief statement to the community, despite the administration not holding a COVID-19 daily briefing on Monday.

As the island was placed in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 on Sunday morning, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reminded everyone in her video message that Guam is not in the clear just yet.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested four people for COVID-19 on Monday and all tested negative. To date, there have been 151 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing. Guam has lost five residents and 124 have recovered.

“Please stay the course, practice social distancing and wear your mask because this how we can continue on with this very positive outcome of what we are seeing with our COVID-19 response,” said Leon Guerrero. “If we are not careful and do not adhere to or comply with restriction that are still in place, there is potential for a second wave and this is what we want to avoid.”

She thanked the community for following the restrictions over the past couple of months.

“We are going to rebuild our island. More importantly, we want to make sure that people out there who are struggling, people who are trying to make ends meet are taking part in some of the aid that we have been moving forward. Primarily, I am referring to stimulus checks,” she said.

She said $20,000 in economic impact payments were processed on Sunday, and $39.8 million has been transmitted to the Treasury of Guam to be sent out in the mail.

“Expect to have these stimulus checks in the next three to four days,” she said.

Those who filed their tax returns either in 2018 or 2019 are eligible to receive the financial assistance.

Taxpayers who also filed their returns error-free through mid-January of this year can also expect to receive a refund check in the mail this week.

“As we move on to recovery and as we provide the health of our community, again economic health is just as important,” she said. “I hope these aids will help you bridge that until we again rehire and again have you working back into our economy and into employment.”