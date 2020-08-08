Governor: We'd be able to meet $781M projected revenue

Instead of $824 million in fiscal 2021 revenue as projected earlier in the year, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said she's now looking at a revised figure of $781 million.

That's a $43 million, or 5.2% difference, in revenue alone, mainly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the local economy.

"I'm working with the Office of Finance and Budget to work from a $781 million revenue and I'm very confident that we will meet that revenue projection," the governor said in her Friday COVID-19 briefing.

The Guam Legislature, however, may be looking at $775 million in projected revenue, based on data from the Office of Finance and Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin.

Adding $208 million in revised projected special funds brings the new budget to $983 million or $988 million; the latter if the governor's projected revenue is adopted.

Senators on Monday will begin debating the fiscal 2021 budget, just three weeks before the Aug. 31 deadline to pass a budget that covers the new fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, there was still no budget bill reflecting reduced government of Guam revenues.