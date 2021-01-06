Should she stay or should she go?

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been considering attending President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington, D.C., according to her director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

But as of Tuesday night, "nothing has been finalized yet," Paco-San Agustin said.

There's no telling yet what the itinerary would look like or who the governor's traveling companions would be, Paco-San Agustin said, should the governor decide to move ahead with the trip.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio will stay, Paco-San Agustin said.

The Biden inaugural committee, on its website, said "the public is strongly encouraged to refrain from traveling to Washington, D.C., as the footprint for inaugural events will be limited and activities like the parade will be reimagined."

Moreover, the swearing-in ceremony will be livestreamed and broadcast for the country and world to watch, the website says.

Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam in early 2020, most GovGuam officials have stayed put. The governor banned government-funded travel for the executive branch.