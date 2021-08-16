Governor weighs 'competing interests'; spending plan for ARP not finalized

As the Guam Legislature continues deliberations for the local government's next budget, a spending plan for hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid approved by Congress has not been released by Adelup.

Although legislative appropriations chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin has said GovGuam's budget for fiscal year 2022 won't rely on the bailout given to the island through the American Rescue Plan, executive branch agencies have told senators that some budgetary decreases found in the governor's proposal would be offset by ARP funds

At a media conference Tuesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told reporters she may utilize some of the funding, which totals more than $600 million, to help address any local revenue deficits caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am prepared to provide whatever is necessary for our agencies to give the best possible public service to our people," she said. "So if it means that there is a shortfall, even now with the fiscal year 2021, and they budgeted a certain amount for fiscal year 2022, then yes, of course. But I have discretion over that. It's not through the Legislature."

Leon Guerrero said the "key" to using the federal money is stretching it beyond just the coming fiscal year.

"Even if we come in with a lot of ARP (funds) – those are one-time. They are not ongoing," she said. "So the balance here is having the Legislature work it so these kinds of increased funding can be sustained in the coming year. And I think it can."

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, referenced Sen. San Agustin's interview with The Guam Daily Post on the budget process, as evidence of the common ground between Leon Guerrero and the lawmaker over how the federal money informs the upcoming budget session for senators.

"I think the governor echoes (Sen. San Agustin's) point that the revenues of the government of Guam will be considered for the operations of the government of Guam – period," Carlson said.

The governor said she's still balancing "competing interests" within the local government and private sector for the ARP subsidy, including small-business grants for rehiring workers during the current pandemic.

"We're really looking at this very strategically, and encouraging people to work – to get back to work, and to have an incentive to be hired, and to have a more sustainable way of getting their income," Leon Guerrero said.

She initially told island media this latest round of federal aid wouldn't be spent until final rules on allowable uses were released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

On Tuesday, she said that because she was told these final rules would not be released until the fall, she directed her fiscal team "to align the use of these funds with strict adherence to the interim final rule to ensure that its expenditures are appropriate and in conformity with all applicable laws, rules and regulations."

Allowable uses

Although Leon Guerrero announced how more than $12 million of the discretionary ARP funds have been spent, it hasn't been revealed how all the money granted to her office would be expended.

"I don't like to send plans out that are preliminary, because it can change. But once I get the final numbers that we're looking at, certainly I will share that with the public – absolutely," she told reporters.

Allowable uses already authorized by the Treasury's interim final rules include funding:

• Behavioral health care services including substance abuse treatment;

• Assistance to households to subsidize rent, mortgage or utility payments;

• Business loans or grants that help afford COVID-19-related mitigation measures;

• Affordable housing developments;

• Housing vouchers;

• Premium pay for essential workers; and

• Improvements to water, wastewater and broadband infrastructure.