Governor: Will work with senators for safe, legal abortion

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she will work closely with the Legislature to "continue providing our women" access to abortion care, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of decades-old precedent that established abortion as a right in the United States.

Several questions have arisen in the aftermath of the court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that overturned rulings in Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

The new decision essentially allows states to set their own laws on abortion, including bans on the procedure.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam attempted to ban almost all abortions in the 1990s, through Public Law 20-134. The ban also contained a voter referendum provision, to determine if it should be repealed.

The law was quickly challenged and determined unconstitutional at the time in light of Roe v. Wade. A federal court placed an injunction on the ban. The law was never repealed, however.

With the U.S. high court's reversal last week, Sen. Mary Torres and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes sent a series of questions to the attorney general, asking whether the decision would have any effect on Guam, considering the permanent injunction on the old ban, whether the voter referendum in the law was required for the ban to stand, and if the Legislature needed to amend the date of the referendum.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also said Monday morning that her legal team was looking into the specifics of the 1990s ban and referendum while adding that abortion remains legal under Guam law.

By Monday afternoon, the Office of the Attorney General had issued a statement.

"In Guam, over the past 40 years, the Legislature has passed laws regarding abortion access and the courts have issued decisions based on (Roe v. Wade). SCOTUS’ decision in Dobbs will have a significant impact on both. The Office of the Attorney General’s role is not to make public policy decisions, but to support the Constitution and rule of law."

The statement from the AG's office states that after the injunction on Public Law 20-134, abortion law from the 1970s has remained in effect. This law allows abortions within 13 weeks of pregnancy, within 26 weeks if the child would be born with grave defects or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, and at any time if it is determined the pregnancy would pose a danger to the mother.

In barring enforcement of the ban years ago, the court also determined that an islandwide referendum was no longer needed, according to the OAG.

While state legislatures can now address abortion as they see fit, the governor's position on abortion is clear - she supports abortion access as a matter of women's health.

"I am going to work very closely with the Legislature to continue providing our women a safe, hygienic legal abortion. And to continue to make that choice part of the whole reproductive health. My position is centered over the right to women's health care, to include everything, including termination of a pregnancy," Leon Guerrero said.

When asked about plans to work with the Legislature and possibly call on lawmakers to repeal the 1990s ban, the governor said she had been in discussion with Speaker Therese Terlaje on "some ideas." Leon Guerrero said she didn't know if the ban will have to be repealed.

The only abortion-related measure in the Legislature is another near-complete ban - the bipartisan Guam Heartbeat Act. The measure would ban almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, or earlier than when most women know they are pregnant. The only exception would be a medical necessity.

Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson introduced the bill. It is co-sponsored by fellow Democrat Sen. Amanda Shelton and Republican Sens. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr.

The bill is essentially guaranteed to be vetoed by the governor if passed. Whether it will have enough support for an override remains to be seen.