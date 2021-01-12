Governor won't attend presidential inauguration

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, citing security concerns.

“I’ve decided against it – on the advice of my security,” she said, adding there are security concerns with respect to the inauguration.

Last week, on the day Congress was finalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump supporters marched on the nation’s Capitol, storming the walls and breaking doors and windows as they made their way into the Senate chamber. Five people died and dozens more were injured during the incident.

There have been concerns raised about a second protest to disrupt the inauguration ceremony.

The governor added that the incoming administration is still in a state of transition. Typically, governors meet with secretaries and other heads of agencies that work closely with the government of Guam to ensure they are aware of the challenges the island faces and establish working relationships.

“The people that I really wanted to meet with are just nominated they’re not confirmed. So I think it would be much more productive if I wait until March or April,” she said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam in early 2020, most GovGuam officials have stayed put. The governor has banned government-funded travel for the executive branch.