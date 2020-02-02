Governor: Yes, DOC conditions are inhumane

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she agrees with former Department of Corrections Director Frank Ishizaki that the conditions at prison facilities are inhumane.

Following her visit to the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao on Friday, The Guam Daily Post asked Leon Guerrero what her stance was in response to Ishizaki's comments made to senators on Jan. 15 that prison conditions are "not humane."

"I absolutely agree," Leon Guerrero said. "You look at it in all different ways – the facility, manpower, training, programs that need to be revitalized and strengthened, so we can transition the inmates to be better productive citizens of our community."

At the public hearing, Ishizaki said overcrowding has resulted in DOC placing seven to eight people in a cell at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

"It's not humane," Ishizaki said during discussion on Bill 96, which would impose stricter sentences on those convicted of criminal sexual conduct. "We've become a warehouse for offenders."

Ishizaki, however, raised contention with the "warehouse for offenders" sentiment when he spoke to prison staff during his last day as director on Friday.

"You do very important work. People don't understand it. People don't appreciate what you do. They think you work at a warehouse. But this is not a warehouse," he said.

His public comments to senators forced the Federal Public Defender's Office to request a hearing before the District Court of Guam chief judge to discuss the reported inhumane conditions at the island's prison facilities.

Multiple motions were filed in federal court on Jan. 27, all making the same argument that “prison officials must provide humane conditions of confinement."

The eight inmates and detainees named in documents filed with the federal court are represented by Assistant Federal Public Defenders Leilani Lujan and Briana Kottke.

They contend their clients’ Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood wants more details as to the defendants' specific allegations, as well as to let the court know if the issue had first been brought before DOC or the U.S. Marshals Service.

In 2017, a federal consent decree, which had been imposed on DOC in 1991, was lifted after various issues were addressed.