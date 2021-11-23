Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told reporters at a media conference last week that a long-awaited and often-requested budget to spend more than $500 million from the American Rescue Plan would be released today.

While her administration has already shared a partial allocation of $135.6 million of these funds with the legislature, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, did not disclose what other spending priorities for would be included in the full budget, when asked by The Guam Daily Post.

About $111.8 million of pandemic relief funds earmarked so far has been dedicated to public assistance programs, according to documents submitted by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Leon Guerrero has also been consistent in wanting to use a large portion of the ARP funds to help build a new health care campus, recently saying she will reduce that portion to $220 million. That decision frees up funding to begin a new fuel voucher program for residents, she said.

The governor’s spending commitments have also included:

• $38 million for the All RISE program.

• $22.8 million for quarantine facilities.

• $20 million for business economic support programs through the Guam Economic Development Authority.

• $15 million to the Guam Power Authority to offset a rate increase.

• $7.2 million subsidy to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

• $7.8 million subsidy to the Guam Regional Medical City.

• $6.4 million for “credit card fees.”

• $5 million for GEDA’s economic diversification initiative.

• $4.5 million subsidy to the Judiciary of Guam.

• $1.9 million for isolation facilities.

• $1.8 million for GEDA’s rent relief program.

• $1.5 million homeless housing and a safe haven program.

• $850,000 for COVID-19 bereavement grants.

• $784,000 subsidy to the Guam Solid Waste Authority.

• $700,000 subsidy to the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

• $580,000 subsidy to the Public Defender Service Corporation

But senators have been requesting a full spending plan since the half-billion-dollar federal bailout was announced – including throughout the local government’s budget negotiations earlier this year, when it became apparent Leon Guerrero was using the federal aid to subsidize appropriations to GovGuam agencies.

“My senatorial colleagues and I have unilaterally stood ready to assist the governor in formulating an ARP plan for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will propel Guam into a trajectory beyond the pandemic,” said Sen. Telo Taitague, who inserted a reporting requirement for the ARP into the current budget law.

She told the Post the governor “unfortunately” chose to piecemeal the discretionary funding out. The senator said she's eager to find out the rest of the financial picture.

“I hope to hear investments in our infrastructure that create jobs, build government capacity, and arm our nonprofits. Nonprofits have fulfilled various functions that help build and maintain a civil society filling an essential vacuum of services that the government does not readily provide,” she said.

Taitague was one of 14 lawmakers who met with Leon Guerrero earlier this year, behind closed doors, to present the legislature’s unanimous ARP spending requests. Senatorial funding priorities included sewer infrastructure to help build on or lease currently undeveloped land and direct financial aid to local college students.

Speaker Therese Terlaje released that list on May 7, and told the Post the delivery of the governor’s version “has been a long time coming.”

“I have consistently said that we must get a complete picture of the expected priorities for the $553 Million in American Rescue Plan funds,” Terlaje said. “We must prioritize DPHSS who requested for a smaller budget for (fiscal year) 2022 with the expectation of federal aid to compensate for the difference. We must also look at funding more direct assistance programs for individuals and families whose lives have been negatively impacted by COVID.”

Terlaje also shared hopes to see the governor’s plans to spend about $193 million in new federal aid through a recently enacted infrastructure package.

“It was good to hear that the governor agrees with the Legislature that around $200 million is a more appropriate set aside for the new hospital, if it is even allowed within ARP guidelines,” she said. “But now more than ever, a plan for infrastructure and capital improvements based on the best available data we have will be critical to ensuring that we prioritize the right things with this unprecedented amount of federal assistance."