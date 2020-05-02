Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta has resigned, the governor's office confirmed Friday.

His resignation occurred days after his stay in a hotel that has been designated as a Government of Guam quarantine facility for travelers became public.

The governor's office stated he resigned for health reasons.

But Babauta wasn't the only GovGuam official who has stayed at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa.

Other GovGuam officials, including Rebecca Respicio, director of the federally funded Guam Energy Office; Alice Taijeron, president of the Guam Housing Corp.; and John Quinata, deputy executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, have made extended stays at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa.

Unlike Babauta, who spent one night at the hotel for quarantined travelers when he wasn't feeling well, Respicio and Taijeron have official reasons to stay there, according to the governor's office

"Rebecca and Alice staff the quarantine site 24-7," said Carlo Branch, policy director for the governor.

"This is because regular hotel staff are not permitted to have contact with quarantined individuals. At present, that means being the only overnight staff for 140 individuals. If a person needs food, blankets, or has trouble with their room, it’s Rebecca and Alice they’ll call," Branch said. "It should also be noted that while there are drastically fewer travelers, inbound flights continue requiring further quarantine."

Respicio gets paid $95,693 a year, including benefits as energy office director. Taijeron makes $101,374 as president of the housing corporation and they could make more for their roles in the COVID-19 recovery efforts because of GovGuam's differential pay policy.

Branch couldn't comment on the reason why Quinata, the airport's second-highest official, has stayed at the hotel.

He said he couldn't comment on matters that relate to the federal health privacy act.

Governor thanks Babauta

“Earlier today, Tony Babauta resigned his position as Chief of Staff for personal reasons which I have accepted,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a statement released by Adelup. “I want to thank Tony for all his hard work and support of the administration, and for serving the people of Guam. I wish him all the best."

GovGuam has entered into an understanding with the Pacific Star for the local government to pay $544,600 for the use of 389 hotel rooms at $100 a night every two weeks.

The governor’s office on Wednesday stated, "Tony stayed at the Pacific Star once. This past Friday night, Tony felt ill. He stayed overnight and was cleared by Public Health officials the next morning prior to returning home.”

The Post has previously attempted to contact Babauta multiple times. He answered one call, on Wednesday afternoon, only responding with “I have to call you back.”

Governor's Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Junior Calvo will assume the position of chief of staff in an acting capacity.

"I want to thank Jon for stepping up to the challenge during an unprecedented time amid this COVID-19 crisis," the governor stated.