Governor's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta has resigned.

The governor's office will issue a statement shortly.

His resignation followed reports that he spent one night in the Pacific Star Resort which is a government of Guam-designated COVID-19 facility for travelers who are being quarantined.

GovGuam has entered into an understanding with the Pacific Star for the local government to pay $544,600 for the use of 389 hotel rooms at $100 a night every two weeks.

The governor’s office on Wednesday stated, "Tony stayed at the Pacific Star once. This past Friday night, Tony felt ill. He stayed overnight and was cleared by Public Health officials the next morning prior to returning home.”

The Post has previously attempted to contact Babauta multiple times. He answered one call, on Wednesday afternoon, only responding with “I have to call you back.”